Imminent Grandstand Sellout Sets Stage for Epic Indianapolis 500 Race Day

Local Delay Lifted for Inaugural Indy 500 Broadcast on FOX

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 16, 2025) – As the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take center stage for the upcoming 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, a massive and historic crowd will greet them with thunderous applause. All reserved seating for Race Day will be sold out for the first time since the legendary 100th edition of the race in 2016.

Right now, a select few tickets remain in the IMS grandstands, with a full reserved seating sellout likely to occur by the checkered flag for Monday’s practice and possibly before the end of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend. Fans who would like a reserved seat for the event are encouraged to visit IMS.com before it’s too late.

In tandem with this historic update, event organizers also have lifted the local broadcast delay of the race. Expanded coverage of the very first Indy 500 on FOX starts on Sunday, May 25 at 10 a.m. ET across the country, with the green flag set for approximately 12:45 p.m. ET.

“This year, the greatest race on Earth will host one of its biggest and most memorable crowds in many decades,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This is a terrific showcase for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and a great milestone to supercharge our relationship with FOX Sports. It is also absolutely a fitting tribute to the continued leadership and investment of Roger Penske.”

While general admission tickets will still be available in the IMS infield through Race Day, the massive grandstands around the 116-year-old 2.5-mile oval, and all hospitality suites, will be completely filled. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the world’s largest spectator sporting facility, and the Indy 500 is annually the largest spectator sporting event on the planet, hosting a crowd of approximately 350,000 people.

“The very best fans in sports have delivered in historic and fitting fashion for the incredible stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The sheer size and scale of this crowd is going to be massive and will offer an epic backdrop for the very first Indy 500 on FOX. The 109th Running will be a full-scale, nonstop spectacle that draws the eyes of the world to Speedway, Indiana.”

Beyond the grandstands, the Hulman Terrace Club is also sold out, and every IMS suite is full. Coors Light Snake Pit wristbands remain available to pair with a General Admission ticket for entry to EDM’s most unique annual event.

Anticipation for the 109th Running has had a positive ripple effect throughout the city, as citizens throughout Central Indiana have embraced the 109th Running for months through community initiatives. From racing-themed porch parties to raising “500” flags to racing-themed artwork placed all around Indianapolis, the spirit of the Indy 500 has been a spectacle in itself.

FOX Sports also has added new energy to the event, bringing forward significant star power befitting “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” On Wednesday, legendary seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady’s attendance was confirmed, riding in the Fastest Seat in Sports with racing legend Jimmie Johnson. Additional members of the FOX talent team on site include NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who will drive the Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski as host of the Coors Light Snake Pit.

“FOX Sports is all in on INDYCAR, and this is an incredible accomplishment to celebrate with our first Indy 500 broadcast,” FOX Sports Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “As a lifelong fan, I am also personally thrilled to see the grandstands filled on Race Day and look forward to broadcasting the race live in Central Indiana.”

With a mega crowd traveling May 25 to IMS that exceeds even the massive crowds witnessed in recent years, longtime fans are encouraged to begin their Race Day routines early to take full advantage of the 109th Running experience.

Entering the facility in the early-morning hours is the best way to celebrate and experience the excitement of Race Day. Highlights include the fan midway, new concession and vending options and new field activations from FOX Sports. As always, pre-race ceremonies will be electric, emotionally charged and star-packed.

Fans are encouraged to visit IMS.com and check IMS social media feeds for updates on all ticketing-related information. Remaining Race Weekend experiences are selling fast, and everyone is encouraged to purchase remaining inventory as soon as possible.