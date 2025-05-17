‘Bad Brad,’ Bell Ring Up All-Star Heat Race Victories

Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell will lead the field to green for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race after winning their respective Heat Races on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Ross Chastain and Joey Logano finished second in Heats 1 and 2 respectively and will make up Row 2 for Sunday’s $1 million-to-win, All-Star showcase of NASCAR’s best drivers

Tickets for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race are on sale at northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 17, 2025) – Brad Keselowski’s hopes of a breakthrough NASCAR All-Star Race victory were high after winning the pole on Friday, but a dominant Heat Race win on Saturday made Keselowski even more confident.

The driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford held off a spirited charge from Ross Chastain and William Byron – both on fresher tires after pitting during a mid-race caution – to win the first of two 75-lap NASCAR All-Star Heat Races. Christopher Bell dominated the second Heat Race from the pole, beating Joey Logano to the finish line by 2.085 seconds.

Keselowski’s Heat Race victory was his second in a row, while Bell notched the first of his career. The pair will take the green flag first and second on Sunday.

“It doesn’t hurt,” said Keselowski. “It’s been a good two days for everyone on this No. 6 crew. It’s good to be running up front and running fast. This is fun.”

Chastain was exuberant after finishing second in Heat Race 1 and earning a third-place starting spot for Sunday’s race. Byron, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top five with Josh Berry sixth.

“After starting from the tail, in a row by ourselves, just to pass three cars would’ve been progress for us,” Chastain said. “It feels so good to run like this. This place is as fun as it looks.”

Bell rolled off first for Heat 2 and asserted his dominance early. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver wasn’t challenged over the first 30 laps and found it easier than expected to keep Logano at bay for the remainder of the event.

“Maybe the Mobil 1 Camry’s a million-dollar Camry,” said Bell. “The guys did an amazing job making this car better overnight. It was nice being able to cruise for those first 30 laps and take care of our tires. This thing was on rails.”

Logano, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher completed the top five in Heat 2 and will comprise the outside for Rows 2 through 5 when Sunday’s $1 million All-Star showcase roars to life.

TICKETS:

Only A limited number of NASCAR All-Star Race tickets and camping spots remain and can be purchased online at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star Week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.