CHEVROLET NCS AT NORTH WILKESBORO: Heat Race Two Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES
NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY
TEAM CHEVY HEAT RACE QUOTES
MAY 17, 2025

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

“I thought our No. 9 Amazon Prime Video Chevrolet was pretty good. I think it was worth fixing it. We knew we had a little bit of damage. We weren’t exactly sure to what extent or how much it was going to hurt us, but we just didn’t want to have to wonder about it. I certainly think it was the right call. To come from 10th to third was pretty good, with all things considered. We had a good pit stop and gained a couple spots on pit road, and we got a couple spots on track. We start sixth tomorrow, and we’ll try to go to work from there.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

“In the truck, entering high and staying high in (turns) one and two, was sort of better for me. In the Cup car, I kept trying that and it was just too loose, so I had to be a lane down. That’s where I found the best speed, being a lane down, so what I learned in the truck didn’t really translate to the Cup car. But still getting the track time and being able to move around; knowing what to expect, feeling tire chatter and all that sort of stuff was helpful.

Overall, it was a good effort by this No. 8 SENIX Chevrolet team. We certainly want more. I felt like we fell off a little too much there at the end. We just got too tight. We’ll go to work on it and get ready for tomorrow.”

