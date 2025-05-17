CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT INDIANAPOLIS 500: Scott McLaughlin puts Chevrolet atop Fast Friday speed chart

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY FAST FRIDAY RECAP

MAY 16, 2025

Scott McLaughlin Topped Fast Friday Speed Charts

With boost turned up, teams used session to make simulated qualifying runs in preparation for Saturday

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet topped the chart for single lap speed on Fast Friday in preparation for Saturday’s qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 with a top speed of 233.954 mph

The 2024 “500” pole winner’s lap is also the fastest speed so far of the event

Third best four-lap average

Kyle Larson made contact with the turn three wall during his late afternoon first attempt at a four-lap qualifying simulation, miraculously damage to the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was primarily limited to the front of the car

The crew was able to make repairs to Larson’s Chevrolet powered car, and he was able to make a lap to feel out the car before time expired for the session giving his crew better direction

Fellow Team Chevy drivers posting top-10 quick laps today were:

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet – 231.983 mph

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet – 231.814 mph

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet – 231.689 mph

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet – 231.415 mph

Also showing great speed in his first-ever oval race-the Indianapolis 500 was Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet with a best-lap of 231.295 m

The first day of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying takes place from 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. Saturday (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., FS1; 1:30-4 p.m., FS2; 4-6 p.m., FOX; FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network). A practice session will precede qualifying from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with two 30-minute groups (FS2, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Positions 13-30 in the starting field will be set Saturday, with the Last Row Shootout, Top 12 and Firestone Fast Six qualifying sessions Sunday afternoon deciding the rest of the 33-car starting grid.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING INDIANAPOLIS 500 FAST FRIDAY PRACTICE (QUOTES)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet:

“Fast Friday has been done, and it was a little bit interesting. We had some some quirks and here and there to kind of work over. But overall, we’re, we’re happy. I think we didn’t really get that much running today, but kind of going to be going in a little bit with not much information going for qualifying, but I think we’ll be okay. We have fast cars, so either way, we’ll be able to do a good run, and if we want to go again, I don’t think it’s going be too much of a problem for us, but very happy overall.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet:

“Pretty happy with the Homes For Our Troops Chevy. We stopped early because the conditions were getting a little too hot for us, and we don’t want to change too much and still keep it relevant. Overall, not too bad. We didn’t get to complete a full four lap run, but I definitely got a couple laps and some good tuning in, so we look forward to qualifying.”

Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Short day for us today. The conditions are different than what it’s going to be like for Qualifying. We just wanted to check on all the little details that we need to make sure we get right, and we’ll be ready to go out tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It didn’t go where we wanted it to go from a weather perspective. The track conditions were really bad for most of the day so we had decided to sit it out. It wouldn’t correlate to tomorrow, but we got the car to a happy window and got a four-lap run at the end. We know what we have tomorrow, and we didn’t waste too much time knowing what the conditions were today. We think we’ll be fast for the conditions tomorrow, and that’s when it matters.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Obviously, it was a positive to end the day on a high note. We were buying our time and making sure that we were in the right window. We evaluated everything and made sure we were all happy. Went back out at the end and was much happier. We’re familiar with what the car is doing, and turned some good laps in. There’s always a bit of luck of the draw with the qualifying order, but we’re feeling confident going into tomorrow.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Thankfully the crash wasn’t too bad. It’s just a bummer to spin and hurt the car again, but I think we’ll be fine. We wanted to come back out, make sure we were up to speed and see that the car was fine, and thankfully it was. We’re hoping for a better day tomorrow.”

DRR-Cusick Mostorsports

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No.23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES Chevrolet:

“Today we want out early and took a pretty conservative four-lap run. Just a balance run really, and we had a good read on that. We thought we might go out late in the day. Unfortunately, conditions deteriorated and there are a lot of mistakes being made out there. So, we decided to play it save and roll it out Saturday for qualifying. Looking forward to Saturday’s qualifications.”

Jack Harvey, No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST Chevrolet:

“The wind and the track temp were aggressive later in the day. We were balancing the risk and reward then. We were just trying to be methodical about our day, and the first runs early were okay. I think the wind could be a little different on Saturday. The qualifying draw will be important for Saturday. Hoping we get an early draw like everyone wants. But it was smart to sit out the late part of practice today.”

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Team Penske Chevrolet:

“So today was definitely tougher conditions. Got through a lot of good work with all three cars in various conditions. Tomorrow is going to be quite different. So, you know, contrasting weather between Friday and Saturday, but I think we’ve got enough information to try and make the best decision possible for tomorrow, feeling really confident with what Team Chevy’s brought us and excited to hopefully be in the shootout on Sunday.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet:

Good day for us in the Pennzoil Yellow Submarine for Fast Friday. Ran two runs in the morning, felt a little tight in the first one, and then fixed the balance for the last and felt really, really good. So trying different strategies with the hybrid, we got an idea what we want to do for tomorrow, for the big day. But yeah, really good to get four good laps in and Yeah, put up a solid run.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“We definitely found a direction that we want to take the Verizon Chevy for tomorrow. The conditions out there today were very difficult, much different than they were last year. We feel like we have really fast cars and Chevy horsepower is always what you want here at Indianapolis. We still have to meet and think about what we want to do tomorrow for the morning session. It will be nice to get a good qualifying draw tonight.”

Scott McLaughlin

Press Conference Transcript

THE MODERATOR: Joining us is Scott McLaughlin and company (daughter Lucy). Scott, driving the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet. Of course, last year’s pole winner here at Indianapolis. Quickest today at 233.9 miles an hour. Third best four-lap average today as well.

Scott, Do you care to introduce anyone there?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Lucy’s first IMS press conference. I thought I would just bring her up and see what she thought about it. Just ending a fast run on a fun note.

THE MODERATOR: How was your day?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Great day. It was a short day. We went out pretty early in the morning knowing that the conditions were just going to get tougher and tougher and then eventually were really, really good at the end. Yeah, I thought we did a really good job at the time.

I thought our run — we did two full runs, and not many people actually did that, including my teammates as well.

Yeah, I feel really good in the Pennzoil Yellow Submarine, and I feel like we were able to knock out some really good speed. Then obviously track temps go down, and the ambient is hot, so less drag later on this afternoon. I think we’re in a really good spot for tomorrow, and hopefully we can put a big number up, and the girls can pick me a decent draw.

THE MODERATOR: I was going to say, what’s it like having Lucy here in?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: It’s awesome. They came in last night. I’m so excited. Yeah, I just want her to experience everything she can. She has no idea what’s going on, but it’s pretty cool having her up here, to be honest.

THE MODERATOR: You need to capture as many photos and videos as you can because when she gets older, she’s going to love this.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: That’s what I mean. Just soaking it in for her, and then hopefully one day she’s, like, Oh, that was pretty cool. Yeah.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll open it up to questions.

Q. Scott, for you confidence level this Friday night compared to this time last year, and is there a major importance in having an early draw tomorrow?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Confidence level is very similar. I feel very good about the car. It’s definitely harder. It’s a handful, especially those last couple of laps for anyone.

But, yeah, look, I think cool temps, it doesn’t really matter. I think I’m excited to see whatever draw we have. It’s just your destiny at that point.

Ideally, yes, but hopefully we have enough car pace that it doesn’t matter, but I don’t want to eat my words either. It’s always tough around here. You just have to make sure you do the four laps and see where it puts you.

Q. How difficult are those four laps, and how difficult is it to do it ultimately three times to win the pole?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: That’s I think the hardest thing right now. Doing the ones on Sunday, especially that blew my mind a little bit just how hard, and you’re on the limit for basically eight laps on Sunday, which are some of the hardest laps you’ll ever do. I think they’re going to be even harder this weekend with the wind and whatever.

I think you’ll see some really fast times on Sunday, whoever gets in. I think the track temp is going to be down. The wind is going to be down. I think the car is going to be super quick.

THE MODERATOR: Scott, be careful. Lucy is clearly infatuated with Kyle.

Q. Scott, congratulations. One question for you. A little technical question. You are running now with highest boost, if I understood the regulations correctly. When you are running with higher boost, does the car have to be adjusted as well to the higher boost, or you just put the boost up?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I put the boost up. We have a very similar setup to what we had last year, and you just fine-tune with the weight, but you certainly do need to have a think about that from a balance perspective. Obviously you’re trying to judge drag with downforce as well. Yeah, we definitely had to adjust things as the runs went on.

Q. Not necessary to make big adjustment to the car.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: No, not a huge amount, if the car is in the window.

THE MODERATOR: Obviously the qualifying draw is coming up next. We’ll switch out the room pretty quickly and get that started around 6:15. Scott, Lucy – good luck in the draw. Have a great night .

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.