Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Heat Race Winner North Wilkesboro Post-Race Report – 05.17.25

BELL WINS SECOND HEAT RACE AT NORTH WILKESBORO

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC (May 17, 2025) – Christopher Bell won the second heat race on Saturday evening and the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE will start on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How was the car for you in today’s heat race?

“Maybe the Mobil 1 Camry is a million-dollar Camry. It’s feeling really good. I knew yesterday in practice that if they could get some rear grip in it, I felt like I had a lot of car potential. The guys did an amazing job on just making the car better overnight and it was really refreshing to get out there and just cruise those first 30 laps. Then, I didn’t know how it was going to work with having Joey (Logano) right behind me, but this thing was on rails. I’m really happy and excited about the opportunity tomorrow.”

