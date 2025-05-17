NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Heat Race Winner North Wilkesboro Post-Race Report – 05.17.25

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

BELL WINS SECOND HEAT RACE AT NORTH WILKESBORO

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC (May 17, 2025) – Christopher Bell won the second heat race on Saturday evening and the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE will start on the front row for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How was the car for you in today’s heat race?

“Maybe the Mobil 1 Camry is a million-dollar Camry. It’s feeling really good. I knew yesterday in practice that if they could get some rear grip in it, I felt like I had a lot of car potential. The guys did an amazing job on just making the car better overnight and it was really refreshing to get out there and just cruise those first 30 laps. Then, I didn’t know how it was going to work with having Joey (Logano) right behind me, but this thing was on rails. I’m really happy and excited about the opportunity tomorrow.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Keselowski Wins Heat One; Logano Second in Heat Two
Next article
CHEVROLET NCS AT NORTH WILKESBORO: Heat Race Two Quotes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Smith wins the Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:20
Video thumbnail
Chandler Smith dodges final lap skirmish for wild Truck victory at North Wilkesboro
02:40
Video thumbnail
Cup and Truck Series Photo Collage at Kansas Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04
Video thumbnail
Schedule and Highlights for All Star Race at North Wilkesboro
01:39

Latest articles

Alex Palou tops Day 1 of 2025 Indy 500 Qualifying

Andrew Kim -
The reigning three-time IndyCar Series champion from Barcelona, Spain, posted a four-lap average-qualifying speed of 233.043 mph, which was enough to be the fastest in the first day of qualifications for the 2025 Indy 500.
Read more

‘Bad Brad,’ Bell Ring Up All-Star Heat Race Victories

Official Release -
Brad Keselowski’s hopes of a breakthrough NASCAR All-Star Race victory were high after winning the pole on Friday, but a dominant Heat Race win on Saturday made Keselowski even more confident.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT NORTH WILKESBORO: Heat Race Two Quotes

Official Release -
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet “I thought our No. 9 Amazon Prime Video Chevrolet was pretty good. I think it was worth fixing it."
Read more

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Keselowski Wins Heat One; Logano Second in Heat...

Official Release -
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse – HOW DID IT FEEL UP FRONT AND DO YOU THINK YOU’LL HAVE SOMETHING FOR THE LEADERS TOMORROW?
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category