Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing storm to historic pole for 2025 Indianapolis 500

Rookie Robert Shwartzman pulled off the ultimate upset by storming to the pole position for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18.

During the second and final day of the PPG Armed Forces Qualifying session, Shwartzman, driver of the No. 83 Prema Racing Dallara-Chevrolet entry who opted not to practice prior to Sunday’s qualifying session, was one of six competitors from 12 overall to race his way from the Top 12 session to the Firestone Fast Six session, which enabled him to contend for the pole position.

Once in the Firestone Fast Six session, Shwartzman, who was fourth in line to qualify, posted a four-lap average-qualifying trial at 232.790 mph, which was enough to claim sole possession of the top-starting spot for this year’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

With his accomplishment, Shwartzman, a native of Tel Aviv, Israel, became IndyCar’s first newest pole winner since Santino Ferrucci achieved his first at Portland International Raceway in August 2024 and the first to claim a first career IndyCar pole for the Indy 500 since James Hinchcliffe achieved the previous feat in 2016.

As an added bonus, Shwartzman became the first rookie competitor to win the Indy 500 pole since Teo Fabi made the previous achievement in 1983. In addition, Prema Racing became the first organization to claim a first career pole at the Indy 500 since Mayer Motor Racing made the previous achievement in 1984.

“I can’t believe [it],” Shwartzman said on FS1. He continued, “I was closing my eyes. I was like,’ This is a dream. It can’t be true.’ I don’t know what even to say on this my place. The car felt amazing. I can’t thank Prema, I can’t thank Chevy. They did such a good job. It’s unbelievable. Coming here for my first oval race, I would never even expect myself to be in this position. It’s unbelievable. Big thanks to the fans who came here, who were cheering for me. I just want to appreciate this moment. We’ll think of [the Indy 500] next week, what’s going to be in the race. I’ve never raced in the oval before, so that’s going to be a first experience for me. I suppose, [next Sunday] be consistent, do a good run and where we finish is where we finish.”

Takuma Sato, a two-time Indy 500 champion who is making his lone start of the year in the No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara-Honda entry, will start in second place with a four-lap average speed session of 232.478 mph. Pato O’Ward, a two-time Indy 500 runner-up finisher and driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Dallara-Chevrolet entry, will start in third place with a four-lap average session at 232.098 mph. Both will share the front row with Shwartzman.

Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist and Alex Palou, all of whom transferred to the Firestone Fast 6, will start in the second row from third to sixth, respectively.

David Malukas, Christian Lundgaard, Marcus Ericsson, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and Will Power, all of whom transferred as high as the top-12 round, will occupy the third and fourth row by starting seventh through 12th, respectively.

McLaughlin did not post a qualifying trial after he was involved in a harrowing accident entering Turn 2 during Sunday’s lone practice session prior to the final qualifying sessions. During the incident, McLaughlin got loose, spun, hit the outside wall and went airborne. The incident occurred shortly after McLaughlin had posted the fastest speed of the session at 233.553 mph.

Fortunately, McLaughlin’s No. 3 Pennzoil/Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet entry rolled back right side up, but the entry was beyond repair. In addition, his No. 3 Team Penske team was unable to prepare a back-up car in time for him to both qualify and defend his pole from a year ago.

Meanwhile, his two Team Penske teammates, Josef Newgarden and Will Power, were unable to post qualifying runs during the Top 12 session due to their respective entries failing the pre-qualifying technical inspection. According to Tim Cindric, Team Penske’s president, Power’s No. 12 Verizon Dallara-Chevrolet entry passed the inspection process, but INDYCAR officials noted inquiries on Newgarden’s No. 2 Shell Dallara-Chevrolet entry.

As a result, the Penske organization opted to withdraw both the Nos. 2 and 12 entries, both of which looked identical physically, from qualifying to have their entries inspected, particularly involving the body fit on the rear attenuator. With the withdrawal, Newgarden and Power will start 11th and 12th, respectively.

During the Last Chance Qualifying round, Marco Andretti, Marcus Armstrong and Rinus VeeKay were able to claim the final starting spots (31st to 33rd) and they will start in the 11th and final row for this year’s Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Rookie Jacob Abel, who is VeeKay’s teammate at Dale Coyne Racing, was the lone competitor who did not qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

2025 Indy 500 Starting Lineup:

1. Robert Shwartzman

2. Takuma Sato

3. Pato O’Ward

4. Scott Dixon

5. Felix Rosenqvist

6. Alex Palou

7. David Malukas

8. Christian Lundgaard

9. Marcus Ericsson

10. Scott McLaughin

11. Josef Newgarden

12. Will Power

13. Conor Daly

14. Alexander Rossi

15. Kyffin Simpson

16. Ed Carpenter

17. Santino Ferrucci

18. Devlin DeFrancesco

19. Sting Ray Robb

20. Christian Rasmussen

21. Kyle Larson

22. Louis Foster

23. Callum Ilott

24. Helio Castroneves

25. Kyle Kirkwood

26. Nolan Siegel

27. Ryan Hunter-Reay

28. Jack Harvey

29. Colton Herta

30. Graham Rahal

31. Marco Andretti

32. Marcus Armstrong

33. Rinus VeeKay

The 2025 Indianapolis 500, which is set to mark the 109th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is scheduled to occur next Sunday, May 25. The event’s pre-race coverage is slated to air at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the drop of the green flag is slated to occur at 12:45 p.m. ET.