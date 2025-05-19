CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT INDIANAPOLIS 500: 7 OF TOP 10 IN PRACTICE CHEVY POWERED

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY PRACTICE REPORT

MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Jack Harvey and Ryan Hunter-Reay lead Team Chevy in Monday practice

Chevrolet powered drivers take seven of top ten on the timesheet

INDIANAPOLIS (May 29) After three days of chasing speed with higher boost for qualifying, the 18 Team Chevy drivers were back in race trim, working on the handling of their Chevrolet-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars in traffic.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing duo Jack Harvey in the No. 24 DRR CUSICK INVST Chevrolet with a lap of 226.048mph and Ryan Hunter-Reay in the No. 23 DRR CUSICK WEDBUSH SECURITIES Chevrolet with a lap of 225.969mph had the fourth and fifth quickest lap of the penultimate practice. Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Shell Chevrolet, Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet and Conor Daly in the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet made it seven Chevrolet powered drivers in the top 10.

The busy practice had one minor incident involving a Turn 2 spin and slight wall contact by Christian Rasmussen in the No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet.

The 34 drivers completed 2038 laps, with Team Chevy drivers turning 1237 circuits of the 2.5-mile oval. Callum Ilott at the wheel of the No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet and Will Power, driving the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, each completed 88 laps, which is the most of the drivers.

After a Tuesday off – except for the rookies, who will participate in the ADA Fastest Rookie Event – the field will participate in Indianapolis 500 Community Day, which includes school visits and porch party visits, on Wednesday. A day full of media activities on Thursday, followed by a final two-hour practice and pit stop competition on Friday, May 23, better known as Carb Day.

Indianapolis 500 Tune-In Alert – Carb Day and Race Day

Friday, May 20 (Carb Day)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice –11am-1pm (ET)/10am-noon (CT)/9am-11am (MT)/8am-10am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES pit stop challenge –2:30pm-4pm (ET)/1:30pm-3pm (CT)/12:30pm-2pm (MT)/11:30am-1pm (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, May 25

109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge pre-race – 10am-noon (ET)/9am-11am (CT)/8am-10am (MT)/7am-9am (PT) – FOX/FOX DEPORTES/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge race broadcast – noon (ET)/11am (CT)/10am (MT)/9am (PT) – FOX/FOX DEPORTES/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet:

Monday is in the books for us, and another really good day. We tried a completely different flip set up from what we’ve been doing for all of the race running stuff, and we learned a lot with the car in another direction. In the two hours we went completely end to end and I think that was the best session we’ve had this month when it comes to learning a lot with the car. We have a lot of data to look over, but we have a lot of day to do that. I feel confident going into the (Indianapolis) 500 later this week.

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet:

“A solid day on Monday. It’s really the first time we got to drive the race car. It felt great. We made a ton of changes and a ton of progress. I’m feeling really good. I think we’re really competitive, with a couple of things to fine tune on Friday and then we’re ready to go.”

Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We only have one more practice on Carb Day, and we’ve got our game plan for the little issues we had here and there today. We’re going to see what we can make sure we get right to be prepared for the race.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It was a really positive day. We changed some things and found the speed that we were looking for earlier. I’m a little dissapointed that we didn’t find it earlier, but very happy that we did and the car is in a really good balance window. That was as competitive as I’ve felt, and we easily had front-running pace. It’s just about working our way up there, and we’ve got a long race to do it. Very, very promising day and I’m looking forward to continuing things on Friday.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s always interesting to switch back from Qualifying mode back to race mode. I think we were okay. We tried a few things in the session and were one of the only cars that tried to do long runs where I definitely saw after the fact that many cars jumped back in and out trying different things. We’re where we are on pace from where we qualified, but we have a little bit of work to do on Carb Day. I definitely feel confident that we can find some speed and be even more competitive on race day.”

Kyle Larson, No. 17 HendrickCars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I feel like when we’re out there, everybody kind of looks pretty similar. We tried to get a bit racey at times to learn a few things for the race, but things are so different in practice. I feel like there’s more of an accordion and all of that opens passing, when in the race it’s more difficult to pass. The balance feels a bit different than last year, but it’s fun and seems more challenging.”

Ed Carpenter Racing

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda ECR Chevrolet:

“Same thing as the other day. (Watching the video) I just touched the wall there and it started crabbing and it just touched the wall there. We went out with that same setup that we were running the other day when we spun, but we blamed it on being because of the old tires. Now, we were on new tires, so maybe something about that setup doesn’t really work. I’m just bummed for the guys. We’re into race week now, and it’s not where we want to be. There are always things you can do differently, but we’re trying to prepare for race week and to try to run as close to the cars in front of us as we can. Especially because it’s so hard to pass. You’ve got to try and do something. We have to look at what we have and reevaluate.”

PREMA Racing

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“Today, we did two-hours of free practice putting myself in different positions in the grid, how it feels and how the car behaves, for my understanding. Overally, quite happy. We need to obviously work a little bit on, on getting the car a bit stronger. I was in a group with Alex (Palou) and Pato (O’Ward), and me and Pato seemed to be quite similar, but Alex was a tiny bit stronger feeling-wise. So we need to see what was different and try to get a bit more grip. But overall, it’s a cool thing that you have this separation of qualifying as one race and the actual race and battle as a different one.”

Kyle Larson

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: We are currently joined by Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

﻿Q. Kyle, it’s going to be a little bit different race for you because you’re starting mid pack. How big a challenge will that be? Do you look forward to, Hey, let’s see how this works driving up through the middle of the field?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, it definitely presents challenges. I had that horrendous restart last year. I think I fell back to close to where I’m starting. We were able to get closer to the front by the three-quarter point of the race.

I think if you just normal kind of race stuff, execute good restarts and pit stops and things, you can work your way forward without having to work too hard.

Hopefully myself and our team can do a good job on Sunday and just chip away at it.

Q. Kyle, I know you’d probably rather start closer to the front. Was it nice to have yesterday morning as a little bit of a breather with this hectic schedule you’ve had?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, I would have loved to have been going longer yesterday or getting to get back in the car yesterday to qualify. At the same point it was nice to have most of the day off before racing.

Yeah, it was good. Just relaxing last year on Sunday was crazy. Tight times like it would have been, the double weekend. But yeah, yesterday was very, very relaxed.

Q. Kyle, you see a lot of weird stuff in NASCAR like this. New to this series, not as familiar, does any of this seem strange to you with the Penskes, how it’s being handled?

KYLE LARSON: No. I really don’t have, like, an opinion on it. I don’t. Even in the NASCAR side of it, Buescher got hit with his penalty, but I don’t even know what it was and don’t really care. It doesn’t affect me in our team, so…

I don’t really get too involved when it’s other teams.

Q. Do you think the Penske cars will be okay?

KYLE LARSON: Oh, yeah. Did you guys see Josef out there today? He’ll be just fine (smiling).

Q. You have any good North Wilkesboro stories, what you may have heard from fellow Cup drivers about your Indy 500 effort?

KYLE LARSON: No, I only talked to a couple of guys there that were curious about what’s going on here.

It was a really fun race. I really enjoyed it. That’s by far the best short track we have in NASCAR. It’s really racy. We have grip, can run multiple lines. Yeah, it was fun.

We were running third after taking two tires. Was just starting to rip the top really fast and got loose in and smashed the wall, ended our race.

Q. You drive anything anywhere anytime. Would you like to join Helio in the Brazilian stockcar series?

KYLE LARSON: I’m down. Brazil sounds fun. They’re older. I’m a little busy now. When I get older, I want to do a lot of cool things. Inspiration right here.

THE MODERATOR: Winter here is summer down there.

KYLE LARSON: Perfect. My wife will be all for that. Let’s go.

