Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Connor Zilisch returning to NASCAR competition at Charlotte

By Andrew Kim
Connor Zilisch took to social media to reveal that he will return to NASCAR competition this upcoming weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The news comes after Zilisch, an 18-year-old Xfinity Series’ Rookie-of-the-Year candidate from Charlotte, North Carolina, was absent from the latest event at Texas Motor Speedway due to recovering from a lower back injury that he sustained following a last-lap accident at Talladega Superspeedway the event prior to Texas.

In his absence, Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion from Elk Grove, California, piloted Zilisch’s No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet entry to Victory Lane at Texas.

Through 11-scheduled starts in the 2025 Xfinity season, Zilisch notched his first victory of the year from pole position at Circuit of the Americas in early March. He had also racked up two additional poles and a total of three top-10 results. Despite being ranked in 12th place in the driver’s standings, he is currently guaranteed a spot into the Playoffs based on his Circuit of the Americas win and after receiving a Playoff waiver from his absence.

“I’m back,” Zilisch posted in a statement on X. “My back is all healed up and I’m ready for a big weekend at Charlotte. I’m pumped to make my second Cup start with Trackhouse and get back in the Xfinity car with JR Motorsports. Big thanks to everyone who helped me get back so soon!”

This upcoming weekend at Charlotte is also set to mark a big one for Zilisch. In addition to competing in the Xfinity event on Saturday, May 24, he will be making his second career Cup Series start on Sunday, May 25, for the prestigious Coca-Cola 600. For the latter event, he will be returning to pilot the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet entry for Trackhouse Racing.

Zilisch made his Cup debut with Trackhouse at Circuit of the Americas in early March. During his debut, he rallied from sustaining a flat right-front tire due to on-track contact on the opening lap to carve his way up towards the top-15 mark. During the start of the final stage period, however, he was involved in a vicious accident with teammate Daniel Suarez and finished at the rear of the 37-car field.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series division returns to action this upcoming Saturday, May 24, at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the BetMGM 300 that will occur at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte will occur this upcoming Sunday, May 25, and air at 6 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

