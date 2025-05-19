North Wilkesboro Speedway Was The Perfect Backdrop To All-Star Weekend

For the last three years, the short track of North Wilkesboro Speedway showed us why it’s the perfect backdrop for NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend. Not only were fans treated to an exciting All-Star Race, but they were also entertained by a thrilling Truck Series Race the day prior.

The NWS first opened in 1947, and was a classic venue for the early days of NASCAR. Unfortunately, the sport outgrew this place and left it behind like a relic from the prehistoric era.

Eventually, a remodeled NWS would return in 2011, and write a new chapter in its glorious history. With modern amenities and a freshly paved track, North Wilkesboro Speedway was once again the racing jewel of the region.

In 2023, NASCAR returned to the 0.625-lap, oval track and has been better off for it. In fact, NWS has revolutionized the sport’s All-Star Weekend.

The 2025 edition of this race was further proof that NWS is the ideal venue for NASCAR’s All-Star festivities. The short distance around the track creates plenty of bumpin’ and the width of the turns allow for three-wide racing. In other words, fans enjoy an intensity lacking at many other venues on the calendar.

Last year, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the on-track intensity to pit road where they got into a fist fight. This year, Joey Logano was determined to get back at Christopher Bell for the #20 car’s style of racing.

Unfortunately for Logano, he couldn’t get back at Bell, and the reigning Cup Series champion ended up second. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bell took the checkered flag and the $1 million dollar prize. After the race, Logano expressed his frustrations and disappointment over Bell, but nothing came of it.

In the Truck Race on Saturday, Corey Heim felt even more frustrated than Logano as the Series’ top driver led 162 laps and was well on his way to winning the race. However, the Window World 250 required Overtime to determine the winner, and that’s where things got crazy.

And in the OT laps, Heim got out to the lead but was wrecked by Layne Riggs, which opened the door for Riggs’ teammate Chandler Smith to steal the checkered flag. It was also Smith’s second win of the season, and he now sits second behind Heim in the Truck Series standings.

Where Logano didn’t have a heated confrontation with Bell after the Cup Series All-Star Race, Heim went to Riggs’ pit box after the race and had some choice words.

Despite Heim’s visible disappointment, the unremorseful Riggs was only upset about not winning the race. The Truck Series leader, and pre-race NASCAR pick to win the Window World 250, finished 17th after being spun out.

Also driving in the Truck Series race was Kyle Busch. The Truck GOAT finished 9th overall and never really competed for the checkered flag.

Next weekend, NASCAR’s top three National Series will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Truck Series will return to its normal Friday evening slot as the Xfinity Series makes its return to Saturday racing after a two-week hiatus. The Cup Series will close out Memorial Day Weekend with its traditional Coca-Cola 600 race.