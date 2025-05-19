Miscellaneous

North Wilkesboro Speedway Was The Perfect Backdrop To All-Star Weekend

By SM
2 Minute Read

For the last three years, the short track of North Wilkesboro Speedway showed us why it’s the perfect backdrop for NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend. Not only were fans treated to an exciting All-Star Race, but they were also entertained by a thrilling Truck Series Race the day prior.

The NWS first opened in 1947, and was a classic venue for the early days of NASCAR. Unfortunately, the sport outgrew this place and left it behind like a relic from the prehistoric era. 

Eventually, a remodeled NWS would return in 2011, and write a new chapter in its glorious history. With modern amenities and a freshly paved track, North Wilkesboro Speedway was once again the racing jewel of the region. 

In 2023, NASCAR returned to the 0.625-lap, oval track and has been better off for it. In fact, NWS has revolutionized the sport’s All-Star Weekend.  

The 2025 edition of this race was further proof that NWS is the ideal venue for NASCAR’s All-Star festivities. The short distance around the track creates plenty of bumpin’ and the width of the turns allow for three-wide racing. In other words, fans enjoy an intensity lacking at many other venues on the calendar. 

Last year, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the on-track intensity to pit road where they got into a fist fight. This year, Joey Logano was determined to get back at Christopher Bell for the #20 car’s style of racing. 

Unfortunately for Logano, he couldn’t get back at Bell, and the reigning Cup Series champion ended up second. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bell took the checkered flag and the $1 million dollar prize. After the race, Logano expressed his frustrations and disappointment over Bell, but nothing came of it. 

In the Truck Race on Saturday, Corey Heim felt even more frustrated than Logano as the Series’ top driver led 162 laps and was well on his way to winning the race. However, the Window World 250 required Overtime to determine the winner, and that’s where things got crazy.

And in the OT laps, Heim got out to the lead but was wrecked by Layne Riggs, which opened the door for Riggs’ teammate Chandler Smith to steal the checkered flag. It was also Smith’s second win of the season, and he now sits second behind Heim in the Truck Series standings. 

Where Logano didn’t have a heated confrontation with Bell after the Cup Series All-Star Race, Heim went to Riggs’ pit box after the race and had some choice words. 

Despite Heim’s visible disappointment, the unremorseful Riggs was only upset about not winning the race. The Truck Series leader, and pre-race NASCAR pick to win the Window World 250, finished 17th after being spun out. 

Also driving in the Truck Series race was Kyle Busch. The Truck GOAT finished 9th overall and never really competed for the checkered flag. 

Next weekend, NASCAR’s top three National Series will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Truck Series will return to its normal Friday evening slot as the Xfinity Series makes its return to Saturday racing after a two-week hiatus. The Cup Series will close out Memorial Day Weekend with its traditional Coca-Cola 600 race. 

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
Online pokies Australia Casino Unlocks Secret Bonuses for High Rollers
Next article
Modern Distracted Driving: Beyond Texting – Apps, Infotainment Systems, and Driver Attention

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bell wins the NASCAR All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:38
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to first All Star victory at North Wilkesboro
02:49
Video thumbnail
Smith wins the Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:20
Video thumbnail
Chandler Smith dodges final lap skirmish for wild Truck victory at North Wilkesboro
02:40

Latest articles

Palou Fastest in Return to Race Trim in Indy 500 Practice

Official Release -
Three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou returned to the top of the speed charts Monday in 109th Indianapolis 500
Read more

CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT INDIANAPOLIS 500: 7 OF TOP 10 IN PRACTICE CHEVY POWERED

Official Release -
After three days of chasing speed with higher boost for qualifying, the 18 Team Chevy drivers were back in race trim, working on the handling of their Chevrolet-powered NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars in traffic.
Read more

IndyCar penalizes two Team Penske entries for modified attenuators prior to Indy 500

Andrew Kim -
Team Penske's Nos. 2 and 12 entries will start at the rear of the field for the 2025 Indy 500 and have their strategists suspended and fined $100,000 due to violating Rule 14.7.8.16 from the IndyCar rule book that involves the discovery of modified attenuators.
Read more

Connor Zilisch returning to NASCAR competition at Charlotte

Andrew Kim -
The 18-year-old Xfinity Series rookie from Charlotte, North Carolina, will return to action this upcoming weekend at his home track for Xfinity and Cup double-duty efforts after recovering from a lower back injury sustained from a last-lap accident at Talladega.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category