Modern Distracted Driving: Beyond Texting – Apps, Infotainment Systems, and Driver Attention

Most people are aware these days that texting while driving is hazardous, and a number of states have banned any use of cell phones at all while behind the wheel. Despite this, distracted driving as a result of technology remains a problem. Cars today come equipped with infotainment systems which, along with apps, can be just as dangerous as texting on a cell phone. Unfortunately, the awareness of these dangers is not as widespread.

Touch Screens in Cars

In fact, manufacturers argue that these screens are an improvement on the knobs and buttons found on older vehicles in terms of driver distraction. However, in 2022, Swedish journalists tested these claims and found that they took the least amount of time making changes using an older vehicle with knobs and buttons. The amount of time they took to make adjustments on vehicles with screens ranged from around 13 seconds to as much as 45 seconds. While even the latter number may not sound like a lot, this can be nearly a mile of distracted driving. In fact, in a mere three or four seconds, a car can travel the length of a football field. A lot can happen in that span of time. The likelihood of an accident can increase when a driver’s attention leaves the road for just seconds.

Infotainment

A study by the AAA Foundation found that infotainment systems made demands that led to distractions ranging from moderate to very high, with no infotainment systems falling into the category of low demand. The Swedish study came to similar conclusions. The amount of distracted time was based on such factors as the angle of the screen and the complexity of the system. It’s important to note that screen size did not always reduce distraction time if the angle and complexity were an issue. Furthermore, the types of operations performed were also a factor. Drivers need to be able to easily change the heat and air conditioning in their vehicle or adjust the radio, so these controls should be simple. For more complex actions, such as putting in navigation information, drivers should pull over anyway because this requires too much attention away from the road.

Then there are distractions that have no place in driving at all. Infotainment systems can offer the opportunity to not just respond to a text but to access social media. Sometimes, a call or text may come through while driving that it’s necessary to respond to, but drivers should stop before doing so. However, there is little justification for acts such as updating social media status while behind the wheel. Drivers should not make the mistake of assuming that because a feature has been included in a car, it is safe to use it.

Apps, including those that assist drivers in being hands-free by offering voice control, do not eliminate the problem of distraction. These can still lead to inattention and accidents. Of course, larger tech-based distractions, such as playing videos on cell phones, should also be avoided.

The Dangers of Distracted Driving

Distraction while driving comes in several forms. It can be visual, cognitive or physical. The most dangerous distractions combine all of these, but being distracted in even a single area can be enough to cause a crash. Car crashes can lead to devasting injuries and loss of life. In 2022, just the state of Florida saw nearly 400,000 car accidents, an untold number of which were likely caused by distracted drivers. It is impossible to avoid all distractions, but it’s important for drivers to understand the dangers and limits of technology. The best practice is to avoid using apps and car infotainment systems as much as possible and to find a place to stop safely for more complex tasks. While these tasks can take under a minute, this is more than enough time for a serious accident to happen.