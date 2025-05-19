Richard Childress Racing and Boot Barn Announce Partnership Extension

Content-Centric Partnership Includes Primary Race Sponsorship of Austin Dillon in Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series

WELCOME, N.C. (May 19, 2025) – Boot Barn, the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing and driver Austin Dillon in 2025. Building upon an already successful relationship that includes impactful content creation and primary sponsorship of Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, the brand will also extend their reach into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025.

“Continuing our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon allows us to further connect with fans who share a passion for the western lifestyle and motorsports,” said Stephen Loscko, vice president of marketing and media for Boot Barn. “From Charlotte to Mexico City, we’re excited to highlight our brand on the track and through influencer-generated content that brings our story to life. Last year’s cross-collaboration creative storytelling with Austin Dillon and Boot Barn-sponsored rodeo athlete Rocker Steiner has been incredibly well received. We’re excited to continue building on that success.”

Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will race the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway over Memorial Day weekend. The race will be broadcast live on The CW at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue RCR’s relationship with Boot Barn and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Dillon. “Charlotte has been good to me, and I’m thankful to Boot Barn for allowing me the opportunity to help showcase their brand within motorsports and beyond.”

As part of the partnership, RCR and Boot Barn will work together to host western lifestyle influencers later this summer when Dillon drives the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series’ highly anticipated race in Mexico City, Mexico.

“Austin Dillon’s authentic interests in western sports and the western lifestyle make him the perfect ambassador for Boot Barn as they continue to showcase their broad selection of cowboy boots and western wear to NASCAR fans,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Our entire team is looking forward to highlighting that connection and building upon the unique and engaging influencer-driven content that has become a pillar of the partnership.”

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

About Boot Barn: Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. Boot Barn now operates more than 460 stores in 49 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).