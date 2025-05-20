Logano, Blaney and Team Penske Honored by Town of Mooresville

Proclamation recognizes Mooresville-based organization for three-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 19, 2025) – This evening, Team Penske, drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, and members of the Nos. 12 and 22 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams were honored by Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney and the Town Board of Commissioners in a proclamation ceremony held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. The recognition comes on the heels of three-consecutive NCS championships for the organization and honors the commitment of Team Penske to the Town of Mooresville.

“What a privilege it is for Team Penske to be honored by the Town of Mooresville,” said Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations, Team Penske. “Mooresville is not only home to the organization, but also where so many of our team members and their families live and work. We are certainly proud to represent the town, our partners and race fans each week we go to the track and compete at the highest level of motorsports.”

Team Penske has called the Iredell County town home since 1991, with its original race shop located at 136 Knob Hill Road before its relocation to the over 400,000-square-foot facility on the northeast corner of the town in 2005. Currently, Team Penske employs more than 450 team members and has produced 24 of 47 championships in the Mooresville facility.

“Team Penske is truly creating a modern-day dynasty in the racing industry,” said Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney. “We are honored to celebrate their achievements and are proud that an organization with such a legacy of excellence calls Mooresville home.”

Team Penske’s championship trifecta began in 2022. Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil team started from the pole position in the finale NCS race at Phoenix Raceway, and he dominated by leading 187 of the 312 laps to clinch his second NCS title.

One year later, on the shoulders of a timely victory at Martinsville Speedway that advanced him into the Championship 4 of NASCAR Playoffs competition, Blaney and the No. 12 Menards team drove from the 15th starting position to finish second in the season finale and clinched his first premier series championship.

The 2024 title chase saw Logano and Blaney in the finale event together, both with a shot at the title. The teammates went on to lead a combined 119 of 312 laps, with Logano prevailing in a 1-2 championship result: a first for Team Penske as the organization claimed its third-straight Cup Series title and fourth NCS Championship overall.

Team Penske’s success in 2022 through 2024 was not limited to the three consecutive NCS titles. The organization reached pivotal milestones in the other disciplines it competes within that same time including a 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship with Will Power; a landmark 20th victory in the INDIANAPOLIS 500 with driver Josef Newgarden (2024); a Memorial Day Weekend sweep in 2023 with wins at the Coca-Cola 600 (Blaney) and INDIANAPOLIS 500 (Newgarden); and both an IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024 through its global partnership with Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Team Penske is looking for a fourth victory in the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Live coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Prime and Sirius XM Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

Fans can visit the Team Penske Race Shop and Fan Walk Monday through Friday at 200 Penske Way from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET. The fan walk stretches nearly the full length of the NASCAR race shop and allows fans to see the team members preparing cars for the upcoming race weekend.

About the Town of Mooresville

The Town of Mooresville is a thriving community, offering high quality services and amenities for residents, businesses, and visitors. Located in Iredell County, Mooresville sits on the banks of Lake Norman with close proximity to the fast-growing Charlotte Metropolitan area. Since its incorporation over 150 years ago, the Town of Mooresville continues to be a vibrant destination to live, work, and play.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 650 major race wins, over 690 pole positions and 47 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition; three of those Championships added within the 2024 season. Over the course of its 59-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2025, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport also races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.