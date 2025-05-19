Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS North Wilkesboro All Star Race Post-Race Report – 05.18.25

BELL WINS ALL-STAR RACE

Christopher Bell claims million-dollar prize in fifth attempt

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC (May 18, 2025) – Christopher Bell and his team made the correct pit call on the final caution and Bell drove from sixth to first to claim his first All-Star race win – and the million-dollar prize – at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday evening. It is Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing’s first All-Star win since 2017.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s John Hunter Nemechek had a strong evening as well as he finished runner-up in the All-Star Open and advanced to the All-Star race for the first time.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

North Wilkesboro Speedway

All-Star Race – 156.25 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

2nd, Joey Logano*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, Alex Bowman*

5th, Chase Elliott*

7th, TYLER REDDICK

9th, CHASE BRISCOE

12th, DENNY HAMLIN

19th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How did the win unfold for you tonight?

“North Wilkesboro, how about that one? That right there was absolutely incredible. North Wilkesboro is the best short track on the schedule. Let’s go.”

What does your pit crew mean to your success?

“They’re the best. There’s nothing else to say. This sport can be so humbling because behind the wheel you’re just a small part of the success. These boys right here, Adam Stevens (crew chief) on the pit box, all the mechanics, all the engineers that put this thing together – they’re the big picture. I’m just the guy that gets to stand up here and talk to you and take the pictures, but without them I’m nobody and I owe it all to these guys.”

Can you describe the racing here at North Wilkesboro?

“North Wilkesboro – the best short track in NASCAR. It is absolutely incredible. I knew – I had so much fun last year. I sucked in the race, but racing here last year was so much fun. As this place continues to age, it’s just going to get better and better. Man, that was an amazing race. All the way from – there were so many guys up there racing for the lead. We saw two-wide, three-wide for the lead, it’s just a pleasure to race here, and especially whenever you get to drive this Mobil 1 Toyota Camry. These boys have done such a good job on this thing. I told them going into it, this was the best car we’ve had in a long time. Joey (Logano) was fast. He gave us a lot of competition and the 12 (Ryan Blaney) was really good there and the 9 (Chase Elliott). They had competitive cars. The strategy – we knew it would be all over the place and it fell our way.”

How were you able to get by Joey Logano?

“He’s (Joey Logano) probably the best. Him and his spotter do such a good job of working together to play the air game. It works, it works really well. Whether you’re at North Wilkesboro or you’re at Kansas or Michigan. He did a great job of trying to keep me behind him and I knew that once I got that run off turn 4, it was like alright, I’m going to have to be a little more aggressive and kind of leaned on him and got him out of position. I knew once I got the lead, I had the tire advantage so I should be able to cruise, and it worked out that way.”

