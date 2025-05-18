Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup PRNASCAR Track News
May 18, 2025at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro NC.(HHP/Harold Hinson)

Hocevar, Nemechek Advance To All-Star Race,Gragson Claims Fan Vote

By Official Release
2 Minute Read
  • Carson Hocevar won Sunday’s All-Star Open to advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race along with runner-up John Hunter Nemechek; 17th-place finisher Noah Gragson earned the final All-Star spot by winning the Fan Vote for the third consecutive year
  • Ty Dillon finished third in the Open with Erik Jones fourth and Michael McDowell fifth; Pole winner Shane van Gisbergen led the first 54 laps but lost track position after a four-tire pit stop and ended up 13th
  • Tickets and camping packages for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race are on sale at northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 18, 2025) – The NASCAR All-Star Race added two first-time participants – winner Carson Hocevar and runner-up John Hunter Nemechek – through the All-Star Open on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Noah Gragson qualified for his third All-Star Race start by winning the Fan Vote for the third consecutive year.

Hocevar, though, felt like the real winner. The Spire Motorsports driver assumed the point after pole winner Shane van Gisbergen dominated the opening 50 laps, but pitted for four tires under a caution period and never recovered the track position.

Hocevar used a quick two-tire stop, clean air and a strong car to keep all comers at bay, while a slew of contenders fought it out for the second transfer spot. Nemechek’s Legacy Motor Club team opted to take four tires under a late caution for Riley Herbst’s spin, and used the improved grip to catch and pass Bubba Wallace for second. Wallace faded to eighth on old tires.

Ty Dillon ended up third with Erik Jones fourth and Michael McDowell fifth. Gragson advanced after finishing 17th.

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 SPIRE MOTORSPORTS CHEVROLET (Race Winner): “Super big for this group, this team. It’s great to win, especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on our race car because I didn’t really like it, but it’s a good sign that we didn’t like it and we were still pretty quick there.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, NO. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB TOYOTA (Runner-Up): “We have a shot to go win a million dollars. Hats off to this No. 42 team. We unloaded and we had good two- or three-lap speed, but no longer on pace. Proud of them for the effort they put in yesterday and what they were able to find, and pitting there at that last deal, I knew I couldn’t win from where I was at. We came and got two (tires) and that helped us out. Hats off to the whole 42 team. Proud of the effort.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 4 FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS FORD (Fan Vote Winner): “The fans are the GOATs. It’s awesome to be part of this All-Star Race. Thank God for that Open Race, because I feel like we got the balance fixed.”

MORE INFO:
Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star Week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Lutz Reigns Over Modified Foes, Captures FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150
Next article
Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing storm to historic pole for 2025 Indianapolis 500

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Smith wins the Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
01:20
Video thumbnail
Chandler Smith dodges final lap skirmish for wild Truck victory at North Wilkesboro
02:40
Video thumbnail
Cup and Truck Series Photo Collage at Kansas Speedway by Ron Olds
02:04
Video thumbnail
Schedule and Highlights for All Star Race at North Wilkesboro
01:39

Latest articles

Christopher Bell muscles to first All-Star victory at North Wilkesboro

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 champion from Norman, Oklahoma, led 28 of 250-scheduled laps and outdueled Joey Logano with 10 laps remaining to notch his first All-Star Race victory at North Wilkesboro.
Read more

Robert Shwartzman, Prema Racing storm to historic pole for 2025 Indianapolis 500

Andrew Kim -
The 25-year-old rookie from Tel Aviv, Israel, posted a four-lap qualifying average speed of 232.790 mph and became the first IndyCar rookie competitor in 42 years to claim the pole position for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis.
Read more

STEWART, BECKMAN & HERRERA COLLECT WINS AT GERBER COLLISION & GLASS ROUTE 66 NHRA...

Official Release -
Racing legend Tony Stewart moved into the NHRA Top Fuel points lead for the first time with his second win in three races on Sunday at Route 66 Raceway
Read more

Felix Rosenqvist Earns Fifth Starting Spot, Meyer Shank Qualifies Trio for Indy 500

Official Release -
Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) worked at both ends of the grid in Sunday's final NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying sessions for next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category