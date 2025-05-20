Bass Pro Shops, Winchester Ammunition and Richard Childress Racing Team Up to Honor Fallen Service Members This Memorial Day Weekend

Austin Dillon to Race a Patriotic-Themed No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet in the Coca-Cola 600

Sean Gregory Landrus

WELCOME, North Carolina (Tuesday, May 20, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Ammunition are partnering together to honor and remember our nation’s fallen heroes by running a special patriotic-themed No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Ammunition Chevrolet in this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Austin Dillon, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 race winner, will pilot the car during the NASCAR Cup Series’ longest and most patriotic race of the season, held annually over Memorial Day weekend.

“The Coca-Cola 600 remains one of the most patriotic events in all of sports and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor our fallen service members then by partnering with two great American companies in Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Ammunition,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Richard Childress Racing is proud to join Bass Pro Shops and Winchester Ammunition in honoring Army Staff Sargent Sean Gregory Landrus, and all of our Nation’s true heroes at this year’s race.”

As part of NASCAR’s Honor and Remember program, Dillon’s name on the windshield header of the No. 3 Chevrolet will be replaced by the name of fallen Army Staff Sargent Sean Gregory Landrus, a native of Thompson, Ohio. Landrus died Jan 29, 2004 from injuries he suffered when a roadside bomb exploded and hit the convoy he was in near Khalidiyah, Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Landrus’ name was selected for the program by his niece, Jessica Pinkston, a team lead and outfitter at Bass Pro Shops’ Memphis Pyramid location.

“NASCAR’s Honor and Remember program is truly one of the most impactful and special things we do as a sport,” said Dillon. “It’s been eye-opening to meet the families of our country’s heroes over the years, and it definitely gives me extra motivation to perform well in the car. I am thankful to Bass Pro Shops and Winchester for all they do to help recognize our military on a daily basis, not just on Memorial Day.”

Featuring the red, white and blue colors of our Nation’s flags, Dillon’s Coca-Cola 600 livery is designed to help showcase key patriotic initiatives of both Bass Pro Shops and Winchester, including Bass Pro Shops’ 10 percent off military discount, which is offered to both active-duty service members and veterans both in store and online.

The car was unveiled during the Helping A Hero Salute to America Patriot Awards Dinner on Tuesday evening at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. Helpingahero.org is a 501(c)(3) that awards adapted homes to catastrophically wounded heroes injured in the Global War on Terror. To-date, more than 50 heroes in 18 states have been awarded homes as part of the 100 home challenge, an initiative launched by Morris. Morris is funding 25% of the cost for 100 homes.

“We can never do enough to thank our Veterans, active-duty military and those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom” said Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops founder and lead outfitter. “It’s our duty to honor and remember our nation’s fallen heroes and I am proud to stand alongside Richard Childress and Winchester Ammunition this Memorial Day weekend.”

Winchester is the largest manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for the U.S. military. Proven in battle for more than 100 years, Winchester has delivered trusted ammunition products for civilians, law enforcement and military.

“Winchester’s support of the U.S. military runs deep but it’s truly amazing to join RCR and Bass Pro Shops in honoring our country’s fallen this Memorial Day Weekend with such a unique and special paint scheme,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition. “We’re looking forward to watching Austin Dillon compete in the Coca-Cola 600.”

The Coca-Cola 600 airs live on Amazon Prime on Sunday, May 25 beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).