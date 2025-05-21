Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Overplay Ford Team

Charlotte Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Coca-Cola 600

Date: Sunday May 25, 2025

Event: Race 15 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team now turn their attention to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the longest race of the season — the Coca-Cola 600. This 400-lap, 600-mile event is one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel races and pays tribute to U.S. service members by featuring the names of fallen heroes on each team’s car. This year, Gilliland will have the name of Captain Robert Michael Secher riding on the windshield of his Overplay Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Overplay— the world’s first user-generated gaming platform where anyone can make games from videos—will team up with FRM and Gilliland at the speedway. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. By downloading the Overplay app users can gamify their lives instantly! The platform already has hundreds of thousands of downloads and millions of games played. Overplay was also featured in Season 15 of Shark Tank where the company struck a deal with billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

Born on May 20, 1973, in Germantown, Tennessee, Capt. Robert M. Secher loved being a soldier. He attended the Marion Military Institute and then graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree in political science. Secher was commissioned as an artillery officer and, in 2006, he volunteered to go to Iraq. He was part of an elite team of 11 officers who were embedded and training with the Iraqi Army. On October 8, 2006, in Al Anbar, Iraq Captain Secher was KIA while leading a patrol. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with Combat V for valor for actions during his deployment.

Camp Hanson’s Secher Hall in Okinawa, Japan is named in Secher’s memory. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has created the Captain Robert M. Secher Scholarship to honor Secher for his contributions to Wharton, including spearheading the Quantico Leadership Venture, which builds upon U.S. Marine Corps facilities to develop leadership at its Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va. Secher is remembered with love and deep respect by all who knew him.

“The 600 weekend is always a big one for the industry—it’s NASCAR’s version of a home game, so I’ll have a lot of family attending,” said Gilliland. “It’s an honor to carry Captain Robert Michael Secher’s name on my race car this weekend. I’ve really enjoyed learning about him and his story. He made the ultimate sacrifice so I could have the freedom to race on Sundays.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT OVERPLAY

Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world instantly. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 2 million games played and well over 300,000 app downloads. Overplay is backed by venture capitalists N29 Capital Partners, Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.