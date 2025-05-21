Ty Majeski to make 100th Truck career start at Charlotte

In his season as the defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski is scheduled to achieve a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 entry will make his 100th career start in the Truck Series division.

A native of Seymour, Wisconsin, Majeski, a four-time champion in the ARCA Midwest Tour region, made his inaugural presence in the Truck Series division at Phoenix Raceway in November 2019. By then, he had made a total of 15 starts in the Xfinity Series for Roush Fenway Racing between the 2017-18 seasons and had racked up his first three career victories for Chad Bryant Racing in the ARCA Menards Series throughout the 2019 campaign. Starting in fifth place while driving the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado entry for his Truck Series debut at Phoenix, Majeski settled in 11th place.

The following season, Majeski remained at Niece Motorsports for a full-time Truck campaign in the organization’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado entry. Starting in 17th place, the Wisconsin native’s season commenced on a wild note after contact between Todd Gilliland, Tate Fogleman and Austin Wayne Self resulted with the latter clipping Majeski as Majeski spun sideways and rolled over on his roof through the frontstretch on Lap 15. In the process, Majeski’s upside-down truck was hit by Fogleman before it slid down the apron in a shower of sparks and came to a rest on its roof in Turn 1. Amid the wild ride, Majeski, who ended up in 32nd place, dead last, emerged uninjured.

Over his next 14 starts throughout the 2020 Truck season, Majeski recorded a total of three top-10 results and a season-best eighth-place run at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Then beginning at Richmond Raceway in late September, he was replaced by Trevor Bayne and Travis Pastrana for the remainder of the season. Majeski would return for four Truck events for ThorSport Racing throughout the 2021 season, where he recorded two top-10 results and a season-best seventh-place finish at Charlotte.

The following season, Majeski, who was coming off his fifth ARCA Midwest Tour championship, returned as a full-time Truck Series competitor as he drove the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro entry while being paired with championship-winning crew chief Joe Shear Jr. He commenced the season by winning the pole position for the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway and finishing in seventh place during the main event. Throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch, Majeski recorded a total of seven top-five results and 10 top-10 results, which was enough for him to make the 2022 Truck Series Playoffs.

Then after transferring from the Playoff’s Round of 10 to 8 on the strengths of three consecutive top-eight finishes, Majeski achieved a breakthrough moment in his career by scoring his first Truck Series career victory in the Round of 8 opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September, where he led the final 45 of 200-scheduled laps. With the victory, he automatically secured a spot to the Championship 4 round. Despite finishing 23rd during the following series’ event at Talladega Superspeedway, Majeski doubled down with his second career win in the Round of 8 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in October. During the finale at Phoenix Raceway, Majeski was in contention for his first championship until he made contact with title contender Zane Smith with four laps remaining and spun in the backstretch. Salvaging a 20th-place result on the track, Majeski ended up in fourth place in the final standings. Nonetheless, he capped off his first full-time Truck campaign with career-high stats in top fives (10) and top 10s (15) while also recording a career-best average-finishing result of 10.1.

For the 2023 Truck Series season, Majeski sported the No. 98 alongside his ThorSport Racing entry as the organization swapped manufacturers from Toyota to Ford. He commenced the season by finishing sixth in the rain-shortened opener at Daytona before he racked up three runner-up results, a total of seven top-five results and 11 top-10 results throughout the 16-race regular-season stretch. Making his second consecutive appearance in the Playoffs, Majeski commenced his bid for the title on a high note by winning the Playoff opener at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in August, where he led all but 21 of 200-schedued laps. Despite transferring from the Playoff’s Round of 10 to 8 with the Indianapolis victory, Majeski fell short of returning to the Championship 4 round after generating respective finishes of 19th, 21st and ninth throughout the Round of 8. Capping off the season with a 14th-place run in the finale at Phoenix, he settled in eighth place in the final standings. Despite recording two less top-five results and one less top-10 result compared to the 2022 season, Majeski led 484 laps throughout the 2023 season compared to 306 in 2022.

This past season, Majeski started on pole position for the season-opening event at Daytona for a second time. Despite finishing in 15th place to commence the season, he recorded two runner-up results, five top-five results and eight top-10 results through 14 regular-season events. He then capped off the regular-season stretch with back-to-back victories at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and at Richmond Raceway between July and August. Majeski proceeded to transfer all the way from the Playoff’s Round of 10 to the Championship 4 round on the strengths of two runner-up results and finishing no lower than 15th throughout the Playoffs. Then during the season-finale event at Phoenix, the Wisconsin native led all but 18 of 150-scheduled laps and won the event from pole position, which was enough for him to claim his first Truck Series championship by finishing ahead of title contenders Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger. As a result, Majeski became the 21st competitor overall to win a Truck Series championship and he delivered the both the sixth series’ title for ThorSport Racing and the second for crew chief Joe Shear Jr.

Through 99 previous starts in the Truck Series, Majeski has achieved one championship, six victories, 11 poles, 30 top-five results, 53 top-10 results, 1,416 laps led and an average-finishing result of 12.4. He is currently ranked in sixth place in the 2025 driver’s standings and has finished in the top 10 in half of the 10-scheduled events this season while he continues his pursuit to defend his title.

Ty Majeski is scheduled to make his 100th Craftsman Truck Series career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Friday, May 23, and air at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.