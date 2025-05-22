AM Racing Partners with All Within My Hands for Ford’s Driving 4 a Difference

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing proudly announced today a new partnership with All Within My Hands, the charitable foundation established by legendary rock band Metallica.

The foundation will serve as the team’s official charity of choice for the Ford Driving for a Difference initiative, which kicks off this Saturday with the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

The Ford Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation is a unique four-race competition among the five full-time Ford teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Over the next five weeks, AM Racing with Harrison Burton, the Haas Factory Team with Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer, and RSS Racing with brothers Kyle and Ryan Sieg will battle for the top finishing positions. Points will be awarded based on each team’s finishing position in each race.

At the conclusion of the challenge, the team with the highest cumulative points total will receive a significant donation to their selected charity from the Gene Haas Foundation. The remaining teams won’t go home empty-handed — each will receive a charitable contribution in recognition of their participation.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands was founded by the members of the band in 2017. The Foundation aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends. 100% of donations go directly to their charity partners. As always, Metallica covers all administrative costs.

To date, All Within My Hands has provided $11.4 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $7.4 million to combat food insecurity and more than $4.7 million to disaster relief eﬀorts.

“All Within My Hands is honored to be selected by AM Racing to be their chosen non-profit partner for the Driving 4 a Difference,” said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director. “It is an incredible opportunity for us to be able to share our mission with NASCAR’s family of fans and drive more awareness and support.”

Through this collaboration, AM Racing not only aims for on-track success but also to support meaningful change off the track through the impactful work of All Within My Hands.

“It’s really cool to be part of something that brings competition and giving back together,” said Harrison Burton, driver of the No. 25 Dead On Tools | DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

“Metallica’s All Within My Hands does incredible work helping communities in need, and to have them as our charity for the Ford Driving 4 a Difference is something I’m really proud of. Hopefully, we can put together some strong runs over the next five weeks and make a real difference both on and off the track.”

AM Racing team president Wade Moore is excited to partner with All Within My Hands. A lifelong Metallica fan, Moore is proud to bring the band’s charitable mission into the world of NASCAR alongside Burton.

“As a lifelong Metallica fan, it’s an absolute honor to align AM Racing with All Within My Hands,” offered team president Moore. “Their commitment to workforce education and fighting hunger is inspiring and bringing that mission into the NASCAR space with Harrison behind the wheel makes it even more special.

“We’re excited to represent All Within My Hands’ cause and do our part to make an impact during the Ford Driving 4 a Difference.”

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway will serve as the event venues for the inaugural Ford Driving 4 a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation.

The BetMGM 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 13th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A pair of 25-minute practices will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 11:05 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 12:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About All Within My Hands:

All Within My Hands is a non-proﬁt, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of Metallica and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the ﬁght against hunger, and other critical local services.

100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports.

Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and various Dirt Modified events.