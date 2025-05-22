Driving in Florida – What You Need to Know

With over 260,000 miles of public roads and highways, driving is an essential part of getting around in the Sunshine State. Florida boasts some of the nation’s most extensive road infrastructure, including multi-lane highways, bridges, interchanges, and a vast network of surface streets. Understanding the state’s traffic laws, licensing requirements and safety issues is key for both residents and visitors. This guide covers everything you need to know before hitting the open road in Florida.

Florida Licensing Rules and Car Regulations

Nick Norden, an experienced car accident lawyer in Melbourne, FL, mentions that to legally operate a motor vehicle in Florida, you must have a valid driver’s license issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). On July 31, 2024, FLHSMV implemented new license number requirements to improve security. The updated licenses include at least four randomly generated numbers, replacing the old numbering formula. Both new applicants and renewals will receive licenses with the new randomized numbers.

Florida’s Traffic and Car Accident Statistics

With its sprawling urban areas and vast countryside, Florida sees heavy traffic volumes. However, the large road network also contributes to accidents. Florida saw 14.9 deaths from motor vehicle crashes per 100,000 people, in 2023, which is higher than the national average. Motor vehicle crashes are one of the most common causes of death in the U.S. for people aged 1-54, according to the CDC. Practicing safe driving and being aware of hazards can help reduce your risk.

Dealing with Car Accidents in Florida

Even the most careful drivers can become involved in wrecks caused by others. If you are in an accident, stop immediately and alert the police so an official report can be filed. Avoid discussing fault and exchange your insurance information with other drivers. Seek medical care if you are injured. Photograph the damage and collect witness contact details. If the accident was another driver’s fault, contact a car accident attorney to help recover damages for injuries, lost wages, car repairs, and other costs. Nearly 40% of Florida drivers are under-insured, so an attorney can assist if claims exceed coverage limits.

Florida Road Rules and Driver Safety

Florida uses a no-fault insurance system, so your own insurer will cover medical expenses and lost income up to the policy limit, regardless of who caused the accident. Florida is a comparative negligence state, meaning damages are reduced by your own percentage of fault if you share blame for the crash.

The state also has a primary seat belt law, which means the police can stop and ticket you just for not wearing a seat belt. Florida’s open container law means drivers and passengers are not allowed to be in possession of open containers of alcohol in the passenger area. The state also bans texting and handheld cell phone use while driving.

Some key defensive driving tips include:

Maintaining a safe following distance

Scanning for hazards and blind spots

Avoiding distractions like mobile devices

Adjusting speed for road conditions

Signaling turns well in advance

Allowing extra stopping distance in wet weather

By following Florida’s traffic rules, driving defensively, and staying alert behind the wheel, you can help reduce crash risk and arrive safely at your destination. Safe travels on Florida’s scenic highways and byways!