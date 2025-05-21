Rebel Bourbon and Childress Vineyards Introduce Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish

The latest limited-edition offering will be available in North Carolina and at Lux Row Distillers

ST. LOUIS (May 21, 2025) – Bardstown, Kentucky-based Rebel Bourbon – the Official Bourbon of Richard Childress Racing (RCR) – teamed up with Childress Vineyards on the release of Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish. This limited-release offering features Rebel’s original time-honored wheated recipe, aged four years, finished in Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc barrels and bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV). The result is a one-of-a-kind bourbon with unique flavor notes of sweet plums, honey and bright berries. An allocation of 500 cases (6-in) of Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish will be available at North Carolina ABC stores and at Lux Row Distillers beginning this month at a minimum suggested retail price of $39.99 per 750mL bottle.

“We selected the Cabernet Franc barrels from Childress Vineyards because we wanted to craft a smooth, high-proof bourbon with tasting notes of sweet berry, oak, caramel, vanilla and spice,” said Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe. “Cabernet Franc was the perfect match for our wheated Rebel recipe, and the result is incredible.”

Childress Vineyards features over 70 acres of vineyards and 15 varieties of European Vitis vinifera cultivars at two vineyard sites in North Carolina: Richard’s Hampton Road Estate in Davidson County and Vineyard Crossing at the winery site. The terroir, with its combination of humid climate, long growing season and gravelly, red clay soil are the key natural features of Childress Vineyards, producing a broad range of over 30 wines to appeal to both the introductory palate and the seasoned taster.

“At Childress Vineyards, we take great pride in both our wines and our partnerships, especially with Rebel Bourbon,” said Childress Vineyards Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Brown. “Working with Rebel has allowed us to push the boundaries of collaboration, exploring new ways to blend our passion for winemaking with their rich bourbon heritage. We knew Rebel would be the perfect fit for Childress Vineyards as we continue to innovate and grow, delivering unique experiences that celebrate both our craft and our shared commitment to excellence.”

Earlier this year Rebel Bourbon announced the continuation of its sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing and driver Kyle Busch for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. In February, Rebel released Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon, a limited-edition release featuring hand-bottled barrels selected by Busch with the guidance of Rempe.

“From racing to winemaking, Richard and the RCR team embody the true spirit of being a Rebel,” said Rebel Bourbon Brand Manager Philip Lux. “We’re proud to once again team up with RCR and create a unique bourbon that is sure to make racing fans, wine lovers and bourbon aficionados take notice.”

Childress Vineyards plans to mark the launch of Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish with a private celebration.

To learn more about Rebel 100 Childress Vineyards Cabernet Franc Barrel Finish visit RebelBourbon.com. To find a bottle, visit Lux Row Distillers in person or a North Carolina ABC store.

About Rebel Bourbon

Distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe, Rebel Bourbon features a wheated mash bill true to its original recipe dating back to 1849, when it was invented at the Stitzel-Weller distillery. Our defiantly smooth premium wheated bourbon celebrates those who embrace bold originality and a rebellious spirit. Our products have earned top spirits industry honors including double platinum at the 2024 ASCOT awards, platinum and best of class at the 2024 SIP Awards and gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Rebel 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. To learn more, visit RebelBourbon.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company’s extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including El Mayor and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

About Childress Vineyards

Located in the heart of North Carolina’s Yadkin Valley, Childress Vineyards is a family-owned winery that has been delighting guests for over 20 years with its award-winning wines and Southern hospitality. Founded by Richard Childress, the winery combines a deep passion for crafting exceptional wines with a dedication to providing guests with an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re enjoying a tasting of our renowned reds, whites, rosés, or specialty offerings, or indulging in a delicious meal at The Bistro, Childress Vineyards delivers the warmth and charm of the South. With a commitment to excellence, we invite you to relax, unwind, and savor the finest wines in a picturesque setting. For more information, visit www.childressvineyards.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).