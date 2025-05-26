Rick Ware Racing: Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte

RICK WARE RACING

Coca-Cola 600

Date: May 25, 2025

Event: Coca-Cola 600 (Round 13 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 400 laps, broken into four stages (100 laps/100 laps/100 laps/100 laps)

Race Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 3 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 25th / Running, completed 398 of 400 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 80 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware earned his third top-25 of the season and his second top-25 in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Charlotte.

Race Notes:

● Ross Chastain won the Coca-Cola 600 to score his sixth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Charlotte. His margin over second-place William Byron was .673 of a second.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 52 laps.

● Only 17 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Byron leaves Charlotte as the new championship leader with a 29-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“I feel like today was a day where we can start building our momentum. It was a hard-fought 600 miles, but we were there at the end. I’m just thankful for the crew to build me such a fast Jacob Construction/Evel Knievel Ford Mustang Dark Horse today. We’ll be able to take this 25th-place finish and, hopefully, get a better qualifying draw for Nashville and start to build some momentum. I’m really happy with it. I’m worn out and exhausted and ready to get some sleep and start prepping for Nashville.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction/Evel Knievel Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The race begins at 7 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.