ERIK JONES PARTNERS WITH ZIGAZOO FOR SOCIAL MEDIA WELLNESS MONTH AND BEYOND

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB DRIVER COLLABORATES WITH CHILDREN’S APP TO HELP GEN ALPHA STAY SAFE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

STATESVILLE, N.C. / MIAMI, Fl. (May 27, 2025) – As part of his ongoing initiatives with the Erik Jones Foundation, Erik Jones has now entered a partnership with Zigazoo, a popular social media app for children, to help spread awareness during the month of May for Social Media Wellness Month and beyond.

Zigazoo is the world’s largest social media platform made for kids, by parents and former educators. It’s a market leader for safe and positive social media. Founded during the COVID-19 Pandemic as a daily challenge app for children who were stuck at home, it has since grown to be the No. 1 iOS app for children and provide more activities like online book readings, one of which Jones will host under his #READwithErik program within Zigazoo later this month.

Throughout May, Zigazoo dropped special celebrity challenges meant to start a conversation about social media wellness. These videos were provided by celebrities and showcased on the app. The celebrities included Jones, tennis legend and Zigazoo investor Serena Williams, and more. Jones dropped his first challenge video earlier this month, and his second one during Memorial Day yesterday.

Throughout Social Media Wellness Month, Zigazoo also featured a dynamic lineup of other activities to promote mental health wellness and start conversations. In addition to the challenge videos, they posted exclusive interviews, round table discussions, giveaways, and a curated toolkit designed to support families in fostering healthy online habits for the future.

“Gen Alpha doesn’t separate online and offline life—they live in a fully blended reality,” says Leah Ringelstein, Co-founder and Director of Digital Wellness at Zigazoo. “To truly support their safety, creativity, and mental health, we must design tools that meet their unique developmental needs and empower both them and their support systems with the skills to use social media in positive, meaningful ways.”

Jones and Zigazoo are a perfect pairing with his efforts at the Erik Jones Foundation which he founded in 2021. The foundation advocates for its three pillars – literacy, early cancer detection and prevention, and animal welfare. Prior to its launch, Jones had already started his mission to help others when he started the #READWithErik program on his social media during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, much like Zigazoo. While stuck at home, Jones began reading children’s books on Facebook Live to a growing audience of young fans. He posted weekly videos showcasing a new book each week throughout pandemic. Since then the program has hit the road as Jones started to visit local elementary schools and children’s hospitals along the NASCAR circuit to encourage reading from a young age.

“I’m really excited to get partnered up with Zigazoo and learn more about who they are plus everything that we’re going to be doing together. Going forward I think there are some really neat programs that we can be involved in to continue to encourage reading, healthy learning, and healthy social media use. I’m looking forward to being on the platform and continuing to learn more about it as I get involved,” said Jones, driver of the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

Children can find both challenge video from Jones on the Zigazoo app and a special #READwithErik as he starts his own reading channel on Zigazoo. As more comes from this partnership, Jones will continue to challenge young minds to think outside of the box, read, and be safe on social media.

To learn more about Zigazoo, visit Zigazoo.com.

