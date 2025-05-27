Garner Trucking Partners with Haley, Spire Motorsports for Nashville, Michigan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 27, 2025) – Garner Trucking, the Official Transportation Partner of Spire Motorsports since 2023, will serve as Justin Haley’s primary sponsor in back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races beginning with Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Garner Trucking livery will return to the primary position aboard Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 the following weekend for the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Garner Trucking is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2025 and provides Spire Motorsports with the semi tractors the team utilizes to transport its equipment across the country. The family-owned and -operated business was started in 1960 by Vern and Jean Garner. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Garner Trucking is highly regarded in the industry for its excellent safety record and on-time delivery performance. Garner is now owned and operated by second generation daughter Sherri Garner Brumbaugh

“The Garner/Spire collaboration has been a highlight of our 65 years in business,” said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President, CEO and Owner of Garner Trucking, Inc. “Vern Garner, our founder, was a huge NASCAR fan. My dad would have enjoyed the thrill of sending our truck drivers as VIP’s to the races and seeing Garner on a premiere NASCAR Cup Series car! It is in that spirit the entire Garner team enjoys being part of Spire Motorsports. Truckers and NASCAR, we go together!”

Garner Trucking has been honored by leading freight transportation organizations including the Truckload Carriers Association, Women in Trucking, and the Next Generation in Trucking Association, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

In four previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, Haley has a 21.0 average start, a 23.5 average finish and earned a series/venue-best 13th-place finish in last June’s visit to the daunting 1.33-mile oval. Haley also lays claim to four starts in NASCAR’s premier division at the famed two-mile Michigan oval where he’s logged a pair of top-20 finishes.

“Everyone at Spire Motorsports appreciates the support from Sherri and the entire team at Garner Trucking,” said Haley. “Our trucks stand tall going up and down the road and when they pull into the race track for the weekend. We’re looking forward to representing Garner for the next two weekends. I feel like our cars keep getting better and Nashville and Michigan should be good tracks for us, so I’m definitely looking forward to seeing how we stack up.”

The Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on Amazon Prime Sunday June 1, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 14th of 36 races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will also broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

About Garner Trucking …

Garner Trucking is a family-owned and operated business started in 1960 by Vernon E. Garner and Regina R. Garner, headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. Daughter Sherri Garner Brumbaugh currently owns and operates the business. Garner is a 100 percent woman-owned business. Since 2017, Garner Trucking has been named a Best Fleet to Drive For from trucking companies in North America. In 2022, Garner was named the Best Fleet to Drive For – Overall Small Carrier. The company’s dedication to its drivers earned it a spot in the Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame in 2023. Continuing its legacy of excellence, Garner won the inaugural Best Fleets to Drive for Hall of Fame Stratosphere Award in 2024—and claimed the title again in 2025. Garner is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2025.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 10, 2025, when Carson Hocevar took the checkered flag in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.