Major League Reunion for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Budweiser, and MLB

NASCAR Hall of Famer and Budweiser debut 2001 MLB All-Star Game inspired paint scheme, updated to feature the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic logo

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2025) – In celebration of Major League Baseball’s 2025 jewel event, the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com in Bristol, TN, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Budweiser and MLB are teaming up to bring a NASCAR Hall of Famer, American beer and America’s favorite pastime to fans by recreating and paying homage to the iconic No. 8 Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game paint scheme. The legendary scheme will be showcased at the MLB Speedway Classic on August 2 and will be raced by Earnhardt Jr. in the zMAX CARS Tour event at Anderson (S.C.) Motor Speedway on August 16.

In July 2001, the original Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game paint scheme cemented its place in racing history when Earnhardt Jr. raced the red and white No. 8 design to an emotional victory in his first trip to Daytona International Speedway following the tragic loss of his father at the track earlier that year.

“It is an incredible opportunity to reunite with Budweiser and Major League Baseball,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I’ve watched that July 2001 race at Daytona so many times. It’s such a great memory for me. I am excited that we have this chance to collaborate with Bud and MLB to bring that scheme back again because of what it means to me and so many others.”

This partnership follows Budweiser and Earnhardt Jr.’s reunion last November when they brought back one of the most recognizable paint schemes in racing history, the red Bud No. 8 made famous by Earnhardt Jr. from 1999 to 2007.

Furthermore, as the longest-tenured sponsor of Major League Baseball, Budweiser has been a staple in the sport’s traditions and gameday experience for 21+ fans for decades. This August, Budweiser, MLB and Earnhardt Jr. are helping fans celebrate another historic milestone by promoting the MLB Speedway Classic that will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. One of NASCAR’s most popular tracks will host a special regular season contest between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, marking the very first Major League game to be played in the state of Tennessee. Attending fans can also view the No. 8 Budweiser / MLB Speedway Classic show car at the event.

“The incredible fan response to Budweiser’s reunion with Dale Jr. last November reminded us just how special this partnership is to racing fans,” said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing at Budweiser and Bud Light. “This No. 8 Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game-inspired paint scheme pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in the storied history of Dale Jr. and Budweiser’s partnership. The MLB Speedway Classic is the perfect stage to revive this fan-favorite design, uniting an American racing icon and American beer at a first-of-its-kind MLB event.”

In addition to enjoying the action at the MLB Speedway Classic and Anderson Motor Speedway, fans can commemorate the return of this iconic paint scheme with limited-edition merchandise available now on shopjrnation.com and coming soon to additional select retail locations.

Anheuser-Busch has proudly supported and elevated NASCAR through Budweiser, Busch and Busch Light for more than 40 years. Its long-standing commitment to the motorsports industry has included driver partnerships – notably as the primary sponsor of Earnhardt Jr. for nine seasons – key event sponsorships and media investments in motorsports.

Follow along on Budweiser’s social channels for more details about its partnership with Earnhardt Jr. and programming at MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, and stay up to date on the racing events at the JRM X account or watch the Anderson Motor Speedway race on www.FloRacing.com.

ABOUT BUDWEISER

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand –brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp beer with layers of premium American hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As a leading American manufacturer and the nation’s top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation’s most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That’s who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.