The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook

Nashville Superspeedway has hosted four NASCAR Cup Series races from 2021 through 2024. Kyle Larson won the first race in 2021 by 4.335 seconds over runner-up Ross Chastain. Chase Elliott won the 2022 race by 0.551 seconds over runner-up Kurt Busch, and Ross Chastain won in 2023 by 0.789 seconds over runner-up Martin Truex Jr.
In 2024, Joey Logano turned his luck into good fortune after surviving through a record-setting five overtime attempts while going 110 laps on his low tank of fuel to grab a thrilling victory in the fourth annual running of the Ally 400.
Denny Hamlin captured last season’s pole with a lap of 160.354 mph (29.859 secs.) in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400 (Race #14 of 36)
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Track Size/Type: 1.33 Mile Concrete Paved D-Shaped Oval
Banking/Turns: 14 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 6 degrees
Race Length: 300 laps / 399 miles
Time
Sunday, June 1 at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 90 laps
Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (End on Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 115 laps (Ends On Lap 300)
Who and what should you look out for at Nashville Superspeedway?
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Avg Start
|Races
|1
|Kyle Larson
|4.75
|4
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|5.75
|4
|3
|William Byron
|7.25
|4
|4
|Joey Logano
|8.75
|4
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9.25
|4
|6
|Alex Bowman
|11.75
|4
|7
|Ross Chastain
|11.75
|4
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|11.75
|4
|9
|Cole Custer
|12
|2
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|12
|2
- The deepest the race winner has started in the NCS event is 26th, by Joey Logano in 2024. Logano has one win, one top five, three top 10s, and an average Finish of 9.750.
- Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain lead the NCS in top-five finishes at Nashville Superspeedway with three each. Larson also leads in the top-10 finishes with four. Larson has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 4.5. In June of 2021, Larson led 264 of the scheduled 300 laps en route to his win.
- Ross Chastain has one pole, one win, three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 10.250.
- Chase Elliott has one win, two top fives, two top 10s, and an average finish of 9.0.
- Denny Hamlin has two poles, one top five, two top 10s, and an average finish of 10.750.
- Christopher Bell has three top 10s, and an average finish of 15.000.