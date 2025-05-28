The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook

Nashville Superspeedway has hosted four NASCAR Cup Series races from 2021 through 2024. Kyle Larson won the first race in 2021 by 4.335 seconds over runner-up Ross Chastain. Chase Elliott won the 2022 race by 0.551 seconds over runner-up Kurt Busch, and Ross Chastain won in 2023 by 0.789 seconds over runner-up Martin Truex Jr.

In 2024, Joey Logano turned his luck into good fortune after surviving through a record-setting five overtime attempts while going 110 laps on his low tank of fuel to grab a thrilling victory in the fourth annual running of the Ally 400.

Denny Hamlin captured last season’s pole with a lap of 160.354 mph (29.859 secs.) in his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Track & Race Information for the Cracker Barrel 400 (Race #14 of 36)

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Track Size/Type: 1.33 Mile Concrete Paved D-Shaped Oval

Banking/Turns: 14 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 6 degrees

Race Length: 300 laps / 399 miles

Time

Sunday, June 1 at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 90 laps

Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (End on Lap 185)

Final Stage Length: 115 laps (Ends On Lap 300)

Who and what should you look out for at Nashville Superspeedway?

Rank Active Driver Avg Start Races 1 Kyle Larson 4.75 4 2 Denny Hamlin 5.75 4 3 William Byron 7.25 4 4 Joey Logano 8.75 4 5 Chase Elliott 9.25 4 6 Alex Bowman 11.75 4 7 Ross Chastain 11.75 4 8 Ryan Blaney 11.75 4 9 Cole Custer 12 2 10 Ty Gibbs 12 2