NASCAR at Nashville – Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the fifth consecutive year with an action-packed weekend as all three national series compete. This weekend’s race at Nashville will be the 2,800th Cup Series race.

It will also be the final Cup Series race before the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The challenge will consist of the top 32 drivers competing in five races, beginning on June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will conclude on July 20 with the Indianapolis 400.

Cup Series at Nashville Notes

Kyle Larson led 264 laps of the 300 scheduled laps (88.0%) in 2021 after starting the race in fifth place. He is the only driver to have finished in the top 10 in all four races at Nashville, with an average finish of 4.5.

This weekend’s race at Nashville will be the 2,800th Cup Series race. It will also be significant for Denny Hamlin, who will reach another milestone in his career as he makes his 700th Cup Series start at Nashville.

Xfinity Series at Nashville Notes

JR Motorsports is seven wins away from reaching 100. There are only three teams that have won at least 100 Xfinity Series races: Joe Gibbs Racing (217), RFK Racing (138), and Richard Childress Racing (100).

In the 13 Xfinity Series races this season, there have been 191 lead changes, the third-most all-time. There have been 106 different leaders, the second-most of all time.

2025 is the first season since 2017 without a first-time winner in the first 13 races.

Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville Notes

In 2024, Christian Eckes led all 150 laps at Nashville after starting from the third position.

In five of the 11 races this season, there has been a pass for the win in the last five laps.

There have been 149 lead changes and 84 different leaders through the first 11 races this season, the series-most.

Friday, May 30

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1

2 Groups/25 minutes each

5:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

All entries/Single vehicle/1 Lap

8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

Stages 45/95/150 Laps = 199.5 Miles

SiriusXM, NASCAR Racing on MRN

Purse: $782,900

Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 31

2:05: Xfinity Series Practice, 2 Groups,25 minutes each – CW App

3:10: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

All entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

Stages 45/90/188 Laps = 250.04 Miles

CW/PRN/ SiriusXM

Purse: $1,651,939

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

3:10: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

All entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race

Stages 45/90/188 Laps = 250.04 Miles

CW/PRN/ SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 1

7 p.m.: Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 race

Stages 90/185/300 Laps = 399 Miles

Prime/Max/PRN/ SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass