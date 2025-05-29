Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR at Nashville – Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway for the fifth consecutive year with an action-packed weekend as all three national series compete. This weekend’s race at Nashville will be the 2,800th Cup Series race.

It will also be the final Cup Series race before the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The challenge will consist of the top 32 drivers competing in five races, beginning on June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will conclude on July 20 with the Indianapolis 400.

Cup Series at Nashville Notes

Kyle Larson led 264 laps of the 300 scheduled laps (88.0%) in 2021 after starting the race in fifth place. He is the only driver to have finished in the top 10 in all four races at Nashville, with an average finish of 4.5.

This weekend’s race at Nashville will be the 2,800th Cup Series race. It will also be significant for Denny Hamlin, who will reach another milestone in his career as he makes his 700th Cup Series start at Nashville.

Xfinity Series at Nashville Notes

JR Motorsports is seven wins away from reaching 100. There are only three teams that have won at least 100 Xfinity Series races: Joe Gibbs Racing (217), RFK Racing (138), and Richard Childress Racing (100).

In the 13 Xfinity Series races this season, there have been 191 lead changes, the third-most all-time. There have been 106 different leaders, the second-most of all time.

2025 is the first season since 2017 without a first-time winner in the first 13 races.

Craftsman Truck Series at Nashville Notes

In 2024, Christian Eckes led all 150 laps at Nashville after starting from the third position.

In five of the 11 races this season, there has been a pass for the win in the last five laps.

There have been 149 lead changes and 84 different leaders through the first 11 races this season, the series-most.              

Friday, May 30

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1
2 Groups/25 minutes each
5:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
All entries/Single vehicle/1 Lap

8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Stages 45/95/150 Laps = 199.5 Miles
SiriusXM, NASCAR Racing on MRN
Purse: $782,900
Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 31

2:05: Xfinity Series Practice, 2 Groups,25 minutes each – CW App
3:10: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
All entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Stages 45/90/188 Laps = 250.04 Miles
CW/PRN/ SiriusXM
Purse: $1,651,939
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

3:10: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
All entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race
Stages 45/90/188 Laps = 250.04 Miles
CW/PRN/ SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 1

7 p.m.: Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 race
Stages 90/185/300 Laps = 399 Miles
Prime/Max/PRN/ SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
autoTEXT: Fast, Reliable Texting for Dealerships

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Nashville Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:52
Video thumbnail
NCS, NXS, and NCTS Photo Collage at Charlotte by John Knittel
02:37
Video thumbnail
Ross Chastain perseveres for thrilling Coca Cola 600 victory
03:03
Video thumbnail
William Byron rallies for wild Xfinity victory at Charlotte
03:04

Latest articles

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Nashville

Official Release -
The organization enters Sunday's race at Nashville Superspeedway leading all teams in poles (five), top fives (19), top 10s (31), laps led and stage wins (14), the most stage wins ever through a season's first 13 events.
Read more

SCC ATLANTA ADDS FUN EVENTS FOR A GOOD CAUSE TO QS400 WEEKEND

Official Release -
Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is complementing the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart racing action with incredible experiences and fun events for fans to enjoy – and it’s all to support local children’s causes.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee for 200 miles at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Read more

Berry, Freightliner Team Have High Hopes For Nashville

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Freightliner team are headed to Nashville Superspeedway, the 1.33-mile concrete oval that is about a 30-mile drive from Berry’s hometown of Hendersonville, Tenn., for Sunday evening’s Cracker Barrel 400.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category