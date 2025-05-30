Featured HeadlineFeatured Other SeriesFeatured StoriesNTT IndyCar
INDIANAPOLIS - MAY 25: Robert Shwartzman's crew services his car during the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 of the NTT IndyCar Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025. Photo: Paul Hurley/Penske Entertainment

Robert Shwartzman: The highs and lows of his Indy 500

By Tucker White
2 Minute Read

DETROIT — Robert Shwartzman experienced both an incredible high and a low point of his Indianapolis 500.

Two weeks ago, he topped the charts to win the pole for the NTT IndyCar Series’ crown jewel. The first rookie to do so since Teo Fabi in 1983, and the first INDYCAR pole for Prema Racing.

“That’s the most crazy thing that we’ve done,” he said. “It was just so happy and so excited. I mean, it’s a history. It’s awesome.”

Then came the race itself, where it all fell apart.

First was brake issues that his team couldn’t fix.

“So it was, it would be, you know, starting already the race with those brakes was already a game over,” he said. “Let’s call this way, because there was actual mechanical issue in them. So it’s very unfortunate.”

Then Shwartzman came into his pit stall too fast, hit some crew members, and damaged the front wing of his car.

“Obviously, I had no rear brakes anymore, coming with the old front tires,” he said. “Obviously, with the weight of the car, you just cannot stop. So I just barely touched the brakes, both front wheels and by inertia, which is going straight in the wall.”

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured. Just some bruises and a toe injury to his fueler.

“I’m very happy, and luckily nobody got seriously injured, because that’s the most important thing,” he said. “And I’m happy that my first main impact was actually with the wall and not with someone’s legs. That was the main thing, because all of the damage they guys had, it was sort of a collateral. So they just had my side bolts and, you know, front wing. So there is just only one guy that had the injury to his toe, but all of the other guys just had bruises and, like, just some. Obviously, they need to also recover. But luckily, they’re all walking all fine and happy.”

Shwartzman visited his fueler, Spencer, in the hospital, and he was laughing about it.

“He’s such an awesome guy,” he said. “Is like, he was the one that had the engineer with the toe, and he was like, ‘I still fueled your car?’ Like the guy with a broken toe sort of still managed to fuel my car. And it’s just awesome to see the mentality of the guy. And he will recover. He’s going to be back where, you know, he’s going to take a bit of, couple of weeks to take back, and he’s also having a kid coming, so yeah, so he’s gonna be a dead and then when he’s gonna have all that, he’s gonna come back stronger, I’m sure, and we’re gonna get back to him.”

He finished the Indy 500 26th and left 23rd in points.

Tucker White
Tucker White
I've followed NASCAR for well over 20 years of my life, both as a fan and now as a member of the media. As of 2024, I'm on my ninth season as a traveling NASCAR beat writer. For all its flaws and dumb moments, NASCAR at its best produces some of the best action you'll ever see in the sport of auto racing. Case in point: Kyle Larson's threading the needle pass at Darlington Raceway on May 9, 2021. On used-up tires, racing on a worn surface and an aero package that put his car on the razor's edge of control, Larson demonstrated why he's a generational talent. Those are the stories I want to capture and break down. In addition to NASCAR, I also follow IndyCar and Formula 1. As a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I'm a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan (especially in regards to Tennessee football). If covering NASCAR doesn't kill me, down the road, watching Tennessee football will. I'm also a diehard fan of the Atlanta Braves, and I lived long enough to see them win a World Series for the first time since 1995 (when I was just a year old). I've also sworn my fan allegiance to the Nashville Predators, though that's not paid out as much as the Braves. Furthermore, as a massive sports dork, I follow the NFL on a weekly basis. Though it's more out of an obligation than genuine passion (for sports dorks, following the NFL is basically an unwritten rule). Outside of sports, I'm a major cinema buff and a weeb. My favorite film is "Blazing Saddles" and my favorite anime is "Black Lagoon."
