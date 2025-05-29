SCC ATLANTA ADDS FUN EVENTS FOR A GOOD CAUSE TO QS400 WEEKEND

HAMPTON, Ga. (May 29, 2025) – Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is complementing the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart racing action with incredible experiences and fun events for fans to enjoy – and it’s all to support local children’s causes.

Here’s some of the SCC events fans can look forward to ahead of the Quaker State 400 on Saturday night, June 28:

Laps for Charity presented by Bennett Taylor Family Foundation

Before NASCAR’s stars hit Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks, Laps for Charity presented by Bennett Taylor Family Foundation will see fans turn the first laps of Atlanta’s summer race weekend.

This fan-favorite event gives fans the opportunity to drive their own vehicles on the historic 1.54-mile oval on Wednesday, June 25, with a donation to SCC Atlanta. Running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., first-time participants will feel the thrill of driving through the speedway’s 28-degree banked corners and understand why so many fans return every race to circuit the track.

Participants can get three laps around the track in a group setting with a $60 donation to the charity. For an enhanced ride around the speedway, five-lap, single-car VIP sessions are available for $150 per vehicle.

Cornhole Tournament

Hosted by the American Cornhole Association, the 2025 SCC Cornhole Tournament will accompany the THOR Camper Appreciation Party in the Fan Zone on Thursday night, June 26.

Online advance registration is $40 per two-person team; on-site registration is $50 per team. The winners of the tournament will receive four tickets to the SCC VIP suite for the Quaker State 400 on Saturday night, June 26.

SCC Atlanta Live Auction

Ahead of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday evening, SCC Atlanta will host a live auction at the Trackside Live stage inside the AMS Fan Zone. From unique pieces of racing history to one-of-a-kind, VIP race day experiences, the auction is packed full of tantalizing opportunities for the highest bidders – and again, it all benefits local kids.

The live auction will take place at the Trackside Live stage at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.

SCC Track Walk with NASCAR star Ross Chastain

Fans can start their race day right with a walk around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s historic 1.54-mile oval with Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

This experience is available with a $25 donation per person to SCC Atlanta – and kids 12 and under can join in for free with a paid adult. The walk begins at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, with check-in happening at 12 p.m. at Gate 15.

50/50 Raffle

Throughout the race weekend, volunteers with SCC Atlanta will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets. At the end of the weekend, half of the jackpot will go to a lucky winner and the rest will go to kids in need.

Fans attending the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend can purchase raffle tickets from volunteers at the speedway. Additionally, Georgia residents can purchase raffle entries online starting June 15.

Online Auction

Before race weekend arrives, fans can bid on awesome experiences in SCC Atlanta’s online auction. The online auction includes opportunities to waive the green flag during NASCAR qualifying sessions, ride along in a grand marshal vehicle during the race’s opening pace laps, score luxury suite tickets for the Quaker State 400, or even celebrate with race winners in victory lane.

The online auction runs now through Tuesday, June 24.

Race Day Recognition Boards

Fans who want to put a message up on the big screens around the track during the race can do so with a donation to SCC Atlanta.

Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, family reunion, or another special occasion, SCC Atlanta’s Race Day Recognition Boards offer a unique way to recognize them in a memorable way.

Messages for Friday night’s Focused Health 250 are available with a $100 donation; messages for the Quaker State 400 on Saturday night are available for $150.

A limited number of slots are available for each race day on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration runs through Tuesday, June 24.

Enhance your race day and help kids in need

For more information on these events, including how to sign up, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/atlanta. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

Atlanta’s Night Race returns with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday night, June 28, 2025. Sparks will fly as NASCAR’s best duel under the lights on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s challenging high banks.

The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series bring the action Friday night in the Focused Health 250 on June 27.

Adding even higher stakes to the weekend is the first running of NASCAR’s $1 million In-Season Tournament. 32 of NASCAR’s stars will be paired against each other in a bracket-style elimination tournament that begins at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

More information on the June 27-28 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a premier entertainment venue located about 30 miles south of Atlanta, Ga.

Since 1960, AMS has been a staple of the NASCAR calendar and currently hosts two weekends of racing in the spring and summer each year. When NASCAR isn’t in town, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s versatile facility hosts an assortment of events that attract visitors from near and far, from Monster Jam to the Georgia State Fair and everything between.

For more information on Atlanta Motor Speedway and to see upcoming events at the facility, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.