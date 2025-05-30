Chase Rice Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Cracker Barrel 400

LEBANON, Tenn. – Country music star and former NASCAR pit crew member Chase Rice will take the wheel as the honorary pace car driver for the Cracker Barrel 400 this Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway.

“A show like the Cracker Barrel 400 with this much horsepower deserves plenty of star power, too,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “We are looking forward to welcoming Chase as our honorary pace car driver. His high-energy style and connection with fans make him the perfect fit to lead the field and kick off our celebration of ‘Guitars and Fast Cars.’”

With more than 2.8 million albums sold and over 2.9 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond. With independent album Go Down Singin’ available everywhere now as the follow-up to the critically acclaimed I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, and both brought together on the songwriter-focused Fireside Sessions, Rice’s sound continues to evolve to reflect the realities of his life; from emotional reckoning to an admiration of the American West. The new music serves as a follow up to his three-part project, The Album, which featured his latest Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” and the Platinum-certified Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are.”

This is the same gravelly-voiced Rice fans first fell in love with years ago – but better, freer; unbeholden and uninhibited. The new music builds upon the success of his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured the three-time Platinum, two-week chart topper “Eyes On You” – Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career. Lambs & Lions followed Platinum-certified Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; Platinum-certified “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and double Platinum “Ready Set Roll.”

In addition to guesting on sold-out stadium shows with Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks, Rice consistently sells out venues on his own headlining tours across the U.S. and beyond, with the Go Down Singin’ International Tour underway now.

Serving in Sunday’s role of honorary starter will be Cracker Barrel chief marketing officer Sarah Moore.

Moore joined Cracker Barrel, Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR Cup Series race entitlement partner, in 2024 and is responsible for leading all activities in the company’s marketing function including culinary innovation, menu strategy, advertising and digital media, loyalty, creative development, marketing communications and guest relations.

For more information, visit ChaseRice.com and follow Rice on Facebook, X and TikTok @ChaseRiceMusic and on Instagram @ChaseRice.

The Cracker Barrel 400 anchors a triple-header race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, featuring NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series races from May 30 to June 1. A limited number of tickets are on sale now at nashvillesuperspeedway.com or by calling 866.RACE.TIX.

— nashvillesuperspeedway.com —

2025 Race Schedule and Tickets

Friday, May 30

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

(7 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 31

Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau Qualifying

(2:10 p.m. Xfinity Series, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

(4:40 p.m. Cup Series, Amazon Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

(6:30 p.m. CT, The CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 1

NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400

(6 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime Video, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 31

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

(2:30 p.m. CT, FOX, INDYCAR Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation)

Call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss your options with an account representative, or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

About Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway stands as Middle Tennessee’s premier racing destination, nestled in one of America’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding regions. Our 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete track, featuring 14 degrees of banking, holds the distinction of being NASCAR’s largest all-concrete venue. Nashville Superspeedway’s rich racing heritage includes four NASCAR Cup Series races, 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, 17 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitions and nine INDYCAR SERIES battles — including the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES championship finale. As a Speedway Motorsports property, Nashville Superspeedway serves as a year-round entertainment venue welcoming families and race fans from across the nation.