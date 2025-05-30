7 Things to Never Do After a Car Accident

With so much going on after a car accident, it’s easy to make mistakes without realizing it. The US has around 5.93 million car accidents yearly, so knowing what to do is vital. Specific actions taken right after an accident could negatively impact your ability to recoup damages, place liability accurately, and protect your future interests. Steve Jensen, a Salt Lake City car accident lawyer, suggests avoiding making these seven key mistakes following an automotive crash, and you’ll be in a much better position regarding insurance claims and legal processes down the road.

Leave the Scene of the Car Accident

Leaving the scene of an accident is illegal in most places, yet 14.5% of accidents in 2022 involved a driver who didn’t stick around. Even if you think the accident was minor, you should stop your car and wait for the police to arrive. Fleeing the scene can lead to criminal charges and a suspended license. Stay at the scene and exchange information with the other driver. The only reason to drive away is if your vehicle is unsafe to remain in or if you require immediate medical attention.

Admit Fault or Guilt

Even if you think the accident was your fault, which might be the case if you’re one of the 54% of people who tested positive for drugs or alcohol after a serious accident, do not admit fault or guilt to the other driver. Anything you say or do can be used against you later. Exchange insurance and contact information. Let the police and insurance agents investigate the accident details. Admitting any fault could make you liable for damages and weaken your insurance claim.

Neglect to Call the Police

Regardless of how minor it may seem, always call the police after an accident. A police report is crucial for insurance claims and establishing fault later on. Be sure to ask the other driver who’s involved in the accident to wait for the police to arrive. If not, still file a report yourself afterwards. Get the police badge numbers and their contact information from all responding officers.

Forget to Document the Car Accident Scene

Take some photos of the accident scene and surroundings from multiple angles before moving the cars. Get the contact details from any witnesses who saw or arrived at the accident. Their accounts could help prove your innocence later.

Delay Medical Treatment

Always have a medical check if you have been in an accident. Some injuries, like whiplash (3 million injuries per year) or internal bleeding, may not be evident at first. Seek evaluation at the emergency room and follow up with your primary care physician. Request copies of all medical records to share with your car accident lawyer.

Discuss the Car Crash on Social Media

Avoid posting about the accident on social media, such as Facebook or X, as what you say could be used against you if the other driver pursues legal action. Even sympathizing or speculating about what happened could weaken your case. Stick to only the facts and save the details for your insurance claim. Also, ask passengers not to share accident information publicly.

Call your car accident lawyer immediately after an accident, even if it looks minor. They can guide you through the following steps regarding police reports, claims processes, and dealing with insurance companies.

Act cautiously after a car accident, and the outcome may not be as bad as you think.