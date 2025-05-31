Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: NASHVILLE SPEEDWAY

Event: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps / 199.95 miles)

Round: 12 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Date & Time: Friday, May 30 | 8:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 11th

Stage 1: 16th

Stage 2: 24th

Finish: 22nd

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 20th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team fought hard in Nashville, but struggled to gain track position in dirty air. Mills started 11th and maintained inside the top-15 through the opening part of the race, but began to fade in stage two. Stuck in traffic, the team made adjustments throughout the race to help the balance, and assisted Mills to pick up some spots late to finish 22nd.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Tonight was a tough race for us. We went into the weekend with high hopes going off of what we had last year, but the truck just didn’t feel the same. I think the cooler temperatures changed how the track raced, and the resin made it hard for me to gain any ground on the guys around us. If we could have gotten into some cleaner air, we might have been in a better position, but it was really difficult to make anything happen once we got back there. Hopefully next week will be a better one for us on the J.F. Electric team; thanks to all my guys for giving it their all.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 6th

Stage 1: 9th

Stage 2: 7th

Finish: 9th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 16th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team showcased raw pace throughout the night in Nashville en route to another solid finish. Currey started sixth in the 150-lap event and maintained track position in both of the opening two stages. By finishing ninth in stage one and seventh in stage two, Currey picked up a total of six stage points. As the checkered flag flew, Currey secured his third top-10 finish of the year in ninth-place.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: This was a tough track, but you kind of kept with it throughout the evening.

“Yeah, for sure. Track position seemed like everything. Just trying to find that clean air, how to take the runs when you had them, no matter how sketchy they were, and get all you could on restarts. Luckily, our pit crew was on fire tonight and they gave me some really good track position.”

Interviewer: I was talking to your teammate, Kaden Honeycutt, about the difference between running full time and being a part time guy. How hard is it to get in the rhythm when you run part time?

“It’s definitely tough, you know, I was a little worried when the rain came earlier, that I was going to just jump in this thing and go. I didn’t really get much sim time for this weekend, and yeah, luckily, we got 50 minutes there to let me get in my rhythm, and then once you get in the race, it all kind of always comes back to you. It’s like riding a bike. I’ve raced here quite a few times, and jumping in with a team like Nice Motorsports who work as hard as they do to give you good trucks is pretty easy.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing / Masked Owl Technologies Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 2nd

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 5th

Finish: 6th

Driver Points: 7th

Owner Points: 7th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had a great points night in Nashville. With qualifying cancelled due to rain, Honeycutt started on the front row in second place. The team took full advantage of the track position and stayed near the front of the pack all race long. Honeycutt earned 10 extra points by finishing fifth in both stages. At the end of the night, the No. 45 came home in sixth-place, marking their eighth top-10 of the year.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: That was a heck of a run. You stayed in the hunt throughout the night.

“Yeah, just, we just needed to find some speed tonight. I don’t really know what our issue was, man. We showed up with the same setup we had there last year, and it was really good. We just didn’t have it tonight. I mean, we were top five pretty much the whole night just, you know, we’re fighting to win races. All of us, you know, we’re fighters and we want to win. So, you know, not what we wanted, but it’s still a good points tonight. Just got to look at the positive sides of it. So thanks DQS Solutions & Staffing , Masked Owl Technologies, AutoVentive, Precision, everyone that helps us on us on this deal, Butlerbuilt seats for keeping me safe. Yeah, a good run. I hate that we didn’t get a top-five there, but we’ll keep on going. We got a lot of momentum on our side, just going to keep on building great trucks and a win will eventually follow one day.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).