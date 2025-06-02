Corey LaJoie to Wheel Spire Motorsports No. 07 Chevy Silverado for nine CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Races

Third-Generation Racer Returns to Team for CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Stretch

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 2, 2025) — Corey LaJoie will return to Spire Motorsports to campaign the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado for nine of the final 13 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck races of 2025, beginning with Saturday’s DQS Solutions and Staffing 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

LaJoie will be back at the controls for the August 15 Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway and pilot the No. 07 machine for the final seven races, as the team looks to compete for a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s title playoff berth.

With seven teams currently positioned for a bid in the Truck Series owner’s playoffs and six races remaining before the 10-team field is locked, LaJoie looks to pick up a win at either Michigan or Richmond to further solidify the No. 07 team’s position in the seven-race championship runoff.

The No. 07 team earned a win in the fourth race of 2025 when Kyle Larson claimed the checkered flag in the March 21 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

LaJoie brings a wealth of experience and rich history with the organization and has been a fixture in the NASCAR Cup Series for the last decade. He drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1 from 2021 through last September before taking over the controls of Rick Ware Racing’s (RWR) No. 51 machine for the final eight races of the 2024 season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins,” said LaJoie. “I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them. The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner’s playoffs. It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins and hopefully, a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship.”

The third-generation driver has run a limited schedule in 2025 and competed in three NASCAR Cup Series races behind the wheel of RWR’s No. 01 machine, earning a season-best 22nd-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500. Over the course of his three-plus year run with Spire Motorsports, LaJoie logged four top fives, eight top 10s and led 165 laps on NASCAR’s senior circuit.

The affable racer also made his broadcast debut during Amazon Prime’s coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and will serve as an analyst throughout Prime’s five-race run.

While LaJoie has nearly 300 starts in NASCAR’s premier division, he has just five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts on his resume, three of which were recorded under the Spire Motorsports banner. His most recent race came at the 2024 season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he started third, led five laps but was relegated to a 20th-place result after being collected in a last-lap, multi-truck incident.

“While discussing our best path to bring Spire our first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship and describing what we needed in a driver, the driver we were all talking about without saying his name was Corey LaJoie,” explained Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “So, when I ran into Corey in the motorhome lot one morning earlier this spring, I asked him what he thought about coming home and doing this. He is synonymous with what we’ve built here over the last few years and deserves this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting him in the truck at Michigan to work out some kinks and start getting a game plan together for the playoffs.”

The DQS Solutions and Staffing 200 from Michigan International Speedway will be televised live on FOX Saturday June 7, beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time. The race will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.