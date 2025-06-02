Niece Motorsports to Highlight Partnership Impacts at Michigan International Speedway

Salisbury, NC (June 2, 2025) – In a unique showing, the Nos. 42, 44 and 45 trucks of Niece Motorsports will take to the track June 7 bearing corresponding paint schemes to highlight the power of collaboration and partnership as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) returns to Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics.

As it celebrates its tenth consecutive season of competition, Niece Motorsports and its partners look to underscore the value of B2B connections and opportunities for growth through investment in the sport. The schemes will carry the logos of AutoVentive, DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, Precision Vehicle Logistics and Utilitra — brands which are now working together utilizing complementary competencies thanks to introductions through the team.

“We knew there would be some business opportunity when we first got involved in sponsoring Niece Motorsports,” said Jason Wilson, Vice President of Precision Vehicle Logistics. “But we didn’t expect there to be so many connections with like-minded companies who could fill the gap we needed to execute on strategic business initiatives. We’ve particularly enjoyed engaging more broadly with General Motors, through Niece’s OEM relationship, to explore opportunities for us to better support their EV charging needs, among others.”

Michigan-based DQS Solutions & Staffing and Precision Vehicle Logistics have not only deepened existing ties thanks to their sponsorships with Niece Motorsports — they’ve now paired with Utilitra, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)-Certified cross-disciplinary technology, engineering, management, and construction brand affiliated with J.F. Electric, to utilize Niece’s fabrication capabilities to build and deliver security trailers for job sites, storage facilities and other projects where remote monitoring is a practical, scalable solution.

The collaborative investment by DQS and Precision to entitle the race at MIS further reinforces their commitment to one another and underscores the opportunities both see in connecting with NASCAR fans and brands alike.

“The NASCAR audience is the most brand-loyal of any sport and many of them work in automobile manufacturing, facility, and distribution supply chains, so it makes perfect sense that we’re working to connect with them at the track and expose them to DQS’s capabilities both in Michigan and nationally,” said Josh Morris, CEO of DQS. “It’s been practical business development spend for us, because we know we’re going to get back what we put in, and more, as we really dial in our sponsorship program year over year. We appreciate that a team like Niece, with their decade-plus of experience, has been so thoughtful in their recommendations for how we can effectively reach the right decision makers.”

Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has worked with more than 35 brand partners and built a marketing platform tailored to driving business value for sponsors beyond logo exposure at track. As it enters its second decade, the team continues to expand its own competencies – from training its own pit crews to completing the entire build for its competition vehicles in house – ensuring it can evolve as both motorsports and current and future sponsor needs change.

“We want to be able to deliver what our partners need from us — whether that’s making introductions to the right people in the garage or extending our in-house capabilities to meet their needs,” said Cody Efaw, President and CEO of Niece Motorsports. “We are a smaller team, but I think because of that, we’re more invested in our partnerships and take a holistic approach to making sure their investment with us goes beyond just race exposure — we want to help them achieve their business goals so they’re able to stay partnered with us for the long run. It’s fun for us to get a little outside our comfort zone sometimes, too, and get creative with the ways we can think about leveraging our assets for them.”

In addition to the three corresponding schemes on track in Michigan, current Niece Motorsports sponsors will come together to engage in the Fan Zone throughout race weekend, hosting meet-and-greets with Niece drivers and showing off equipment including snowmobile/charging vehicles/lift trucks/etc.

The DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7; the race will air on FOX and SiriusXM.

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a WBENC-Certified woman-owned firm specializing in technology, engineering, management, and construction solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

