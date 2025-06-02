NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Cracker Barrel 400

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 17th
Stage 1 Finish: 36th
Stage 2 Finish: 25th
Finish: 20th

AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 started at the rear of the field and performed a stop and go pit stop after taking the green flag as part of a penalty for unapproved adjustments. Allmendinger battled the handing of his LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy for the duration of race, reporting early the car was tight in traffic and the front end lacked feel. The team made air pressure and wedge adjustments throughout the race to continue to help Allmendinger with handling.

“Tough start to the day; we fought hard and executed our plan of what we needed to do to try to stay one lap down, and eventually get back on the lead lap. We just struggled all night with the car being a little bit too tight and we didn’t have a lot of raw speed. I felt like we maximized the day as best as we could but it was disappointing. We all expected to be a little bit faster, but with how the weekend went and how the race played out, I think we finished about as high as we should have finished.” – AJ Allmendinger

No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Start: 31st
Stage 1 Finish: 33rd
Stage 2 Finish: 24th
Finish: 26th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet team started the Cracker Barrel 400 from the 31st position on Sunday evening. Gambling with pit stratagy early in the race, Dillon ran as high as fourth before making a green-flag pit stop late in stage one. When the caution flag waved at the end of the first stage, Dillon and the No. 10 team took the wave around to return to the lead lap. Restarting the race deep in the field at the start of stage two, Dillon made his way back in to the top 20 before finishing the second stage in 24th. Continuing to make routine stops throughout the remainder of the race and battling for position, Dillon was able to cross the finsih line in 26th place.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

