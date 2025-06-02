Rick Ware Racing: Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville

RICK WARE RACING

Cracker Barrel 400

Date: June 1, 2025

Event: Cracker Barrel 400 (Round 14 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (1.33-mile, concrete oval)

Format: 300 laps, broken into three stages (90 laps/95 laps/115 laps)

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 34th, Finished 33rd / Running, completed 297 of 300 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 84 points)

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won the Cracker Barrel 400 to score his 14th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Nashville. His margin over second-place Carson Hocevar was 2.83 seconds.

● This was Ford’s 745th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its fourth of the season. Josh Berry won for the Blue Oval March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Cindric won April 27 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, and Joey Logano won May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

● This was Ford’s second NASCAR Cup Series victory at Nashville. Logano won last year’s race.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 35 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Nashville with a 48-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“Just a really frustrating night. I felt like we had a decent Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse tonight, but the night kind of fell apart after we had an issue with a wheel at the start of the final stage. It’s a tough, tough way to have a swing like that in what would have been a decent day for the team. So we’re just going to reset, re-rack it for Michigan and just keep building on the progress we’re making as a race team.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Arby’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, June 8 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.