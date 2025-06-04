Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Partner with Totalplay for Cup Series Inaugural Visit to Mexico City

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 4, 2025) – Totalplay, Mexico’s leading telecommunications provider, will serve as Carson Hocevar’s primary sponsor when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its inaugural visit to Mexico City, Mexico for the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez – a 17-turn, 2.674-mile road course located in the heart of Mexico’s capital city – hosted the NASCAR Xfinity Series four times from 2004-2008. Last August, NASCAR announced it would bring the Cup Series to the historic venue and contest a points-paying race outside the United States for the first time since 1958 when the series raced in Toronto, Canada.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth for the sport over the last several years, and because of that, I think it’s time that we have an international race and give that a try,” said Hocevar. “This car has put on a good race on the road courses and it will be interesting to see how it does on a track where we see other high-level motorsports series compete.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how we unload at Mexico. The No. 77 team has put in a lot of effort to improve and find consistency from week to week no matter what type of course we’re racing. We finished 2024 with a strong finish at Watkins Glen and had made a lot of progress overall with our road course program. I expect we’ll have speed and since everyone is on an even playing field to start, we should have a good shot at a decent starting position. From there we’ll just learn with every lap and hope to be fighting for the win.”

As the Mexican leader in ultra-fast internet, the Totalplay pairing with Spire Motorsports’ ultra-fast sophomore sensation couldn’t come at a more opportune time.

Meanwhile, Hocevar has good reason to be optimistic heading into the second road-course race of 2025. Last September, the Portage, Mich., native turned in what was then career-best third place finish at the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Since then, the 22-year-old driver has upped the ante in circle track competition, notching runner-up finishes this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and most recently, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

The 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year is currently 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship point standings and sits just four points outside the top 15. Hocevar continues to impress during his sophomore Cup Series campaign, posting a pair of top-two and trio of top-10 finishes over this season’s first 14 races.

The Viva Mexico 250 from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Sunday, June 15, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The NASCAR Cup Series inaugural race in Mexico City, Mexico will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Totalplay …

Totalplay is Mexico’s leading telecommunications provider, delivering top-quality connectivity and entertainment services through its 100 percent fully fiber-optic, direct-to-home network. Its commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned the company as the provider with the fastest internet, best service, and most advanced technology in the market.

As part of Grupo Salinas, Totalplay continues to transform the industry by developing and integrating new technologies, offering unique experiences that redefine how Mexican households access the internet, television, and digital services.

With over 155,000 kilometers of fiber optic network deployed across the country, Totalplay currently serves more than 5.2 million users in 173 cities, reaching nearly 20 million people as of the first quarter of 2025.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.