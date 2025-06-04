Front Row Motorsports: Michigan International Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Michigan International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Event: Race 13 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway (2.0-miles)

#of Laps: 125

Time/TV/Radio: 12:00 PM ET on FOX/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After a five-year hiatus, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is set to return to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The two-mile track is an important one for Ford with the car manufacturer’s headquarters located a little over an hour from the track.

The No. 34 Ford F-150 will showcase the CLEW Nicotine Pouch brand in multiple races throughout the 2025 season, starting this weekend at Michigan. In addition to their primary races, CLEW will serve as a full season associate throughout the season.

Crafted by Nevcore Innovations, CLEW delivers lasting satisfaction with an ultra-smooth mouthfeel that sets a new standard in the industry. Each can contains 20 pouches, offering a convenient and discreet way to enjoy your nicotine wherever, whenever. Now entering into a partnership with Riggs and Front Row Motorsports, CLEW will introduce their line of pouches to the NASCAR world. Learn more about CLEW at www.clewpouches.com.

“Our team has a lot of momentum right now and that makes us hungrier for a win,” said Riggs. “Our trucks are fast, but we need to be better about executing on pit road in order to win. Michigan is the home of Ford, so I definitely want to perform well in their home race, and it would be great to get CLEW in Victory Lane in their first race. There is a lot of synergy between NASCAR and nicotine, so I am looking forward to promoting the CLEW brand to our fans. They have a great product with a ton of flavors.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith will make his second Michigan International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this Saturday afternoon. Finishing seventh at the Nashville Superspeedway last Friday night, Smith and the No. 38 team head to Ford’s home track with strong momentum and looking for their third win of the season. Long John Silver’s will partner with Riggs for the 125-lap event.

Following the Nashville Superspeedway event, Smith is now third in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings. Through the first 12 races of the season, Smith has scored two wins, four top-five, and eight top-10 finishes.

“This is an important weekend for Ford, I definitely want to represent their brand well at their home track,” said Smith. “We struggled a little last week and dropped in the points standings, but I think we can regain that position this week. I’m excited for the weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT CLEW NICOTINE POUCHES

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. Adult users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavors, including refreshing mint and blueberry, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 12mg to cater for all tastes.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW’s commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

ABOUT NEVCORE INNOVATIONS INC.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is laying the foundation for a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist. For more information, visit www.clewpouches.com.

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.