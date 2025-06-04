Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Michigan International Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Event: DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics (125 laps / 250 miles)

Round: 13 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Location: Brooklyn, Michigan

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7 | 12:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Michigan Stats: Niece drivers have made a total of eight NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts at Michigan International Speedway. In 2019, the organization started on pole at this track with Ross Chastain. That same year, Bayley Currey earned the team’s best finish of sixth.

Entitlement Sponsor Race: This race weekend has been highly anticipated for the Niece Motorsports team as primary partners, DQS Solutions & Staffing and Precision Vehicle Logistics, are the presenting sponsors for the NCTS return to Michigan International Speedway.

Power of Collaboration: All of the team’s primary partners, including DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and Utilitra, will co-brand the team’s three entries this weekend. To learn more about the business-to-business relationships that have been formed through the race team, please visit this link.

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Mills’ Michigan Stats: Matt Mills has competed in one NCTS race at Michigan which came back in 2018. Mills qualified fourth for that race, which was ultimately cut short due to a crash, resulting in a 31st-place finish. The driver went on to make four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 2.0-mile track, posting a best result of 14th in 2021.

Shiplett’s Michigan Stats: Mike Shiplett will call his first NCTS race at Michigan on Saturday. In seven NXS starts here, Shiplett earned one top-five finish – a third-place effort with Kyle Larson in 2015. Shiplett also directed 11 Cup Series races at the track, finishing as high as 11th in 2010.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from a collaboration among the team’s primary partners: J.F. Electric, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and Utilitra.

Recapping Nashville: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team fought hard in Nashville, but struggled to gain track position in dirty air. Mills started 11th and maintained inside the top-15 through the opening part of the race, but began to fade in stage two. Stuck in traffic, the team made adjustments throughout the race to help the balance, and assisted Mills to pick up some spots late to finish 22nd.

Points Rundown: Mills lost one spot in the championship points standings following his 22nd-place finish in Nashville. Now scored 17th, Mills is only one point behind Jack Wood in 16th and is 13 points ahead of Andres Perez De Lara in 18th. He is currently 125 points behind the Playoffs cutline.

Quoting Mills: You grew up just a state away from this track, so what will it be like to have a bunch of your supporters in the grandstands this week?

“It’s going to be really cool to come back and race at Michigan. I know we will have a lot of sponsors and family friends that I raced with or supported me throughout my career that are going to be here on Saturday. The track is about four hours away from where I called home, so to be that close just adds more motivation to run well.

I’ve always thought Michigan is a great track for us with the raw speed of it, so going back there in a truck will be great. I’ve only been there once in a truck and had a good time. It was a different kind of race craft, so I imagine it’ll be about the same when we go back this time. We just have to play our cards right; I know we’ll bring a fast truck and it’s going to be a special weekend for Niece Motorsports as a whole.”

No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Chastain’s Michigan Stats: Ross Chastain has competed in two NCTS races at Michigan. His best series finish came in 2012 when he finished 18th, but he notably won a pole at the speedway in 2019. Chastain has made seven NXS starts here, finishing as high as seventh in 2023. Through seven Cup Series races, his best finish is seventh, also coming in 2023.

Rogers’ Michigan Stats: Wally Rogers has called four NCTS races at Michigan. Rogers’ best series finish came in 2004, when Matt Crafton finished in 12th-place. In six NXS starts at the 2.0-mile track, Rogers’ best run was an 11th-place effort with Tony Stewart in 2006. He has also competed in four Cup Series races here, finishing as high as 21st with Elliott Sadler in 2010.

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from a collaboration among the team’s primary partners: J.F. Electric, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and Utilitra. The hood will feature Niece Equipment.

Recapping Nashville: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team showcased raw pace throughout the night in Nashville en route to another solid finish. Currey started sixth in the 150-lap event and maintained track position in both of the opening two stages. By finishing ninth in stage one and seventh in stage two, Currey picked up a total of six stage points. As the checkered flag flew, Currey secured his third top-10 finish of the year in ninth-place.

Owner Points Rundown: The No. 44 team remains 16th in the owner points standings after Nashville, but gained ground on a few teams. Heading into Michigan, the entry is only five points behind ThorSport Racing’s No. 99 truck in 15th and is 27 points ahead of TRICON Garage’s No. 15 truck in 17th.

Quoting Chastain: It’s been a while since the trucks raced here, so what does it feel like coming back?

“Yeah, it’s been a few years for us, but I’m so glad we’re coming back. We were so fast the last time we came here and felt like we had a chance to win that race. Over the years, the surface at Michigan has aged a little bit, but what you need to be fast is still the same – it’s all about top speed. It’s just such a fast track that’s fun for us to race on. The draft really plays a big factor in these trucks especially, so I think that should help put on an exciting race. It’s a big weekend for us here at Niece Motorsports with our partners involved in putting the race on, and we’re bringing the same truck that ran well at Charlotte, so I’m really looking forward to Saturday.”

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Honeycutt’s Michigan Stats: Kaden Honeycutt will make his first start at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

Gould’s Michigan Stats: Phil Gould has called two NCTS races at Michigan. Gould’s team won the pole at this track with Ross Chastain in 2019, and his best series finish of 15th came the following year. His NXS track record is impressive, producing three top-fives (best of fourth in 2018 with Ryan Reed) and five top-10 finishes in six starts.

Gould’s Milestone Race: Saturday’s DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics will mark Phil Gould’s 150th-career NCTS race on top of the pit box. As the winningest crew chief for Niece Motorsports, Gould has led his team to eight race wins. His trucks have finished inside the top-10 in nearly 50% of his starts – which all were made at Niece.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from a collaboration among the team’s primary partners: J.F. Electric, DQS Solutions & Staffing, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and Utilitra.

Recapping Nashville: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had a great points night in Nashville. With qualifying cancelled due to rain, Honeycutt started on the front row in second place. The team took full advantage of the track position and stayed near the front of the pack all race long. Honeycutt earned 10 extra points by finishing fifth in both stages. At the end of the night, the No. 45 came home in sixth-place, marking their eighth top-10 of the year.

Points Rundown: Honeycutt’s sixth-place finish in Nashville kept him sitting seventh in the championship points standings. The driver of the No. 45 is now 17 points behind Layne Riggs in sixth, and 19 points ahead of Jake Garcia in eighth. Since there was a new race winner, his gap over the Playoffs cutline shrunk to 22 points over Ty Majeski, who holds down the final spot.

Quoting Honeycutt: This is a big race with your primary partners sponsoring the race itself, so how much added effort are you putting into it?

“For me, my preparation is the same every race since we try to go out there and win each week. So we all work hard here, knowing that we have the tools we need to make it happen. I feel like we should have a good shot at it. The Truck Series hasn’t been there in about five years, and I’ve never even turned a lap on this place before, so that will be an interesting challenge in practice to venture out and see what I’ve got to do to be fast.

But yeah, it’s a very important race for us, and hopefully we can win, because it would be huge. Obviously, it would be big for the company as a whole, but to lock ourselves into the Playoffs and have all of our partners be there with us to get into victory lane at their race would be really special.”

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.