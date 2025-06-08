CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

JUNE 8, 2025

Larson Leads Chevrolet with Top-Five Finish at Michigan

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th – Kyle Larson

6th – Ross Chastain

8th – Kyle Busch

In a race that came down to fuel mileage, it was Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team that led Chevrolet to the checkered-flag at Michigan International Speedway – earning a fifth-place finish in the FireKeepers 400. Struggling with the balance of his Chevrolet throughout much of the race, the combination of veteran leadership by crew chief, Cliff Daniels, and the experience of former Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, kept the team in the fight until the end to claim their series-leading ninth top-five finish of the 2025 season.

A pair of Team Chevy teammates saw their race win contention end in heartbreak in the closing laps of the 400-mile race. Pacing the field at his home track, Michigan native, Carson Hocevar, saw the chances of his first career victory in NASCAR’s top division end when the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team suffered a flat left-rear tire. Sharing a disappointing end to the day was William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. Running close on fuel mileage with the race hitting a single-digit lap count, Byron lost the top position to race winner, Denny Hamlin, with just three laps to go – ultimately having to bring his Chevrolet to pit road on the final lap for fuel to finish in the 28th position.

Despite the finish, William Byron posted yet another strong points day – collecting a race-high 51 points to maintain the point lead by 41 points over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Michigan International Speedway:

Wins: 26

Poles: 27

Top-Fives: 187

Top-10s: 392

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 15 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 5

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 30

Top 10s: 64

Stage Wins: 15

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with the Viva Mexico 250 on Sunday, June 15, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on Amazon Prime Video, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

“We saved fuel the whole second-half of the run, so we were fine there at the end and I was able to start pushing hard again. I couldn’t really make much more lap time. You’re off the gas for 20 laps and you think – oh, I’m giving up all this lap time, and you go and get a tenth back on a big track like this. I think we finished about where we should have. When the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) passed me on that last run, I was like, I don’t have that, so hats off to those guys. They’ve been impressive. We just haven’t been quite that good to drive up and pass those guys, but it was a solid sixth-place finish for the No. 1 Busch Light Apple Chevrolet team.”

Do you think you’re gaining on it?

“Oh yes, for sure. It’s good times at Trackhouse Racing right now.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

The race came down to fuel saving. How difficult is it to maintain saving fuel, but you’ve got guys with a little bit more fuel running you down?

“Early in the run, I was actually surprised with how easy it was to save fuel and kind of stay attached to the No. 77 (Carson Hocevar) and the No. 24 (William Byron). I thought I was in good shape there and I was hopeful that I had a big enough gap from the group behind us that maybe we could maintain that gap; those guys would run out of fuel in front of me and we could win. But they were charging hard and my balance wasn’t very good. I really faded there with 12 laps or so to go, so because of the balance being bad, I could save more fuel naturally. I just kind of had to nurse it home from there.

We didn’t have a good No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet today, but we still got a top-five finish out of it. I’m happy about the effort and hopefully we can have some more speed these next coming weeks and just run in the top-five more often. Days like today aren’t the most fun, but they feel really good, too. Proud of the whole team. Wish we could have gotten a win for Chevrolet today, but we’ll have to try again next year.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 17th

“Just a hard fought day for our No. 16 group. I needed to be a little bit better, definitely made some mistakes for our race team and tried to get them back on the final restart. I felt like we got pretty close to where we probably should have been running, just more disappointed in myself today. I need to be a little bit better, but we fought hard and got everything out of it at the end there. We had to save a little bit of fuel, probably lost two spots in doing that, but at the end of the day, I think about 14th to 17th was about all we had. We did a fairly good job of maximizing our day and we’ll go to Mexico City and try to win the race.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage Two.

Finished: 36th

Bowman on the accident that ended the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team’s day early at Michigan International Speedway:

﻿“It just looked like the No. 2 (Austin Cindric) got into the No. 41 (Cole Custer) or he was in a bad aero spot, something like that. The No. 41 got loose and at that point, being on the outside, when they get into you, you’re just along for the ride. Really quickly turned the car into the outside wall and it was a massive crash. Hate it for our No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. We just have to keep digging. It’s been a really bad two months for us, but we just have to keep working hard.”

How do you find the positives when we have a new racetrack next weekend in Mexico City and another couple of road courses in the next five weeks, with this group and speed you guys have had?

“We’ve had a lot of speed and a lot of good race cars. Obviously today, we were off from where we needed to be. But just the support that we have from Rick (Hendrick), Jeff (Gordon) and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, they’ll give us the tools we need to get turned back around. We just needed to get pointed back in the right direction. We’re a much better race team than this.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 30th

“It was a rough day across the board for the No. 71 Delaware Life Chevrolet team. We got some track position about midway through. We made some improvements, but we just didn’t have it for you. And then right there at the end with five laps to go, we ran out of fuel. We went from a top-15 day to a 30th-place finish. That’s no fun, but we’ve got Mexico City next weekend and we’re looking forward to that.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 14th

“It was an OK day for the No. 99 Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear Chevrolet team. We had speed on the long run, but on the short runs, we were getting destroyed. We were not super-fast on the straights… we struggled a lot on the straights, more than I was expecting. Overall, we rescued an OK day, but we need more.”

