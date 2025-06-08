Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Michigan – 06.08.25

HAMLIN REACHES VICTORY LANE AT MICHIGAN FOR THIRD WIN OF 2025

Toyota takes home The Heritage Trophy for second consecutive year

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 8, 2025) – Saving enough fuel to race at full throttle down the stretch, Denny Hamlin took the lead late to take home the victory on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway for his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Today’s result means Hamlin has now earned eight consecutive top-10 or better finishes at the two-mile oval, and his third overall win at the track.

Hamlin’s triumph also gives Toyota The Heritage Trophy for a second consecutive season, following Tyler Reddick’s victory at Michigan last season. Awarded to the winning manufacturer at the Michigan Cup Series race since 2013, Toyota has now captured the prestigious award three times – 2015, 2024 and 2025.

Joining Hamlin inside the top-10 on Sunday were Ty Gibbs (third) and Bubba Wallace (fourth). Gibbs’ third-place run ties his best finish of the 2025 season so far and for Wallace, it’s his third top-five of the season and second straight top-10.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Michigan International Speedway

Race 15 of 36 – 400 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, Chris Buescher*

3rd, TY GIBBS

4th, BUBBA WALLACE

5th, Kyle Larson*

11th, ERIK JONES

13th, TYLER REDDICK

16th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

23rd, CHASE BRISCOE

25th, RILEY HERBST

34th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Yahoo! Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: Winner

What does it mean to win in a fuel mileage situation there at the end?

“Yeah, it was tight! They (the team) said I was right on the number and to go all out. I went all out and was able to battle for the lead, and when I got the lead, I was able to back it down a litte bit. I ran out of fuel (pause), I have some friends in (turns) three and four that I promised I’d do a burnout in front of their bus once this was over, so I ran out of fuel over there. Thanks to this whole No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. They gave me a great race car. To restart 12th or so on that last restart and get to the front feels awesome.”

Take us through that battle with William Byron at the end.

“I was working him. I mean, just giving him all types of different looks. To catch him off guard at a surprise, I was able to get position on him there. Man, what a battle! Have to thank Yahoo!, TRD, Toyota, Progressive, Sport Clips, National Debt Relief, Kings Hawaiian, Jordan Brand, Shady Rays, Logitech. Lot of people make this happen. That was just a really fun one to drive.”

What does it mean to win this race giving Toyota the Heritage Trophy for a second straight year?

“Just means so much! They (Toyota) give so much back to the sport in such a huge way. Toyota, you’ll see them at your local dirt track up here in Michigan to Cup racing on Sundays. There’s no one who invests in our sport like Toyota does and we can’t thank them enough for that.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How critical was this finish today?

“It was. We had a very fast Monster Energy Toyota Camry. Wish we could’ve gone out and won, but it was not the option with the fuel spot we were in from the spot we were in. Unfortunate.”

How hard was it to not be able to chase the lead down while saving fuel?

“It’s just unfortunate because I believe we had the capability to go do it and we showed how fast enough to go do it. It’s frustrating, but it’s just part of it sometimes.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How much did your fuel mileage today help you strategize the race?

“Yeah, when Charles (Denike, crew chief) comes over the radio and says be on it the whole time, that’s all you want to hear. I was doing a little bit of technique stuff on that run to pick up some fuel. When it was time to go, it was time to go. When you weren’t really gaining anything, you have to be smart on what the situation is, and I feel like we’re getting there. All-in-all, a good day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.