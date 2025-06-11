NASCAR Mexico City Weekend Schedule and Highlights

The Cup Series will host a points-paying race outside the United States in Mexico City on June 13–15 for the Viva Mexico 200 race. It will be the first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race held in Mexico.

The NASCAR Xfinity and Mexico Series will join them at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 2.42-mile asphalt paved road course.

Three Cup Series drivers raced at Mexico in the Xfinity Series from 2005-2008 – Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Busch (2008) and Hamlin (2006) each won at Mexico in the Xfinity Series.

Friday and Saturday will feature the Cup Series and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions. The Mexico Series Ricardo Rodriguez 120 race takes center stage Friday evening. Saturday afternoon the Xfinity Series Chilango 150 takes to the track as the Cup Series headlines the action Sunday afternoon.

Cup Series Notes:

Mexico City is the ﬁrst NASCAR Cup Series point-paying race held outside of the United States. The Cup Series raced in Toronto in July 1958 and Lee Petty won the race. It was also where Richard Petty made his Cup Series debut.

The top Cup Series drivers at new tracks include Chase Elliott who has won three, Ryan Blaney (two) and Joey Logano (two). These three drivers have won seven of the last 11 Cup Series point-paying races hosted at new tracks.

11 races remain in the regular season and four of them are on road courses.

Hendrick Motorsports is the most dominant team at road courses in the Next Gen era. They have won at eight diﬀerent road courses, more than any other team in Cup history.

Chase Elliott leads all active Cup Series drivers with seven road course wins.

Xfinity Series Notes:

This weekend will be the fifth Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Xfinity series last competed there in 2008.

Both Denny Hamlin and Juan Pablo Montoya earned their first career Xfinity Series win at Mexico City.

NASCAR added an International Provisional for this year’s Xfinity Series race at Mexico City. All of the 39 cars can race, but the 39th qualifier won’t be eligible for the prize money, points, or any Playoff benefits.

Daniel Suarez is from Monterrey, Mexico and has previously won three times at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Mexico Schedule :

Friday, June 13

11 a.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series Practice and Qualifying – No TV

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 1 – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

2:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice 1 – CW App

3 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 2 – Prime

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice 2 – CW App

4:30 p.m.: Mexico Series Ricardo Rodriguez 120 race – YouTube/MRN

Saturday, June 14

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Noon: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Cup Qualifying: Press Pass

1:45 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series Pedro Rodriguez 100 race – YouTube/MRN

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 – CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $2,151,939

NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 15

3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 race

Prime/Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $12,561,250

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass