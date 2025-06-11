Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR Mexico City Weekend Schedule and Highlights

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

The Cup Series will host a points-paying race outside the United States in Mexico City on June 13–15 for the Viva Mexico 200 race. It will be the first NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race held in Mexico.

The NASCAR Xfinity and Mexico Series will join them at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a 2.42-mile asphalt paved road course.

Three Cup Series drivers raced at Mexico in the Xfinity Series from 2005-2008 – Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Busch (2008) and Hamlin (2006) each won at Mexico in the Xfinity Series.

Friday and Saturday will feature the Cup Series and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions. The Mexico Series Ricardo Rodriguez 120 race takes center stage Friday evening. Saturday afternoon the Xfinity Series Chilango 150 takes to the track as the Cup Series headlines the action Sunday afternoon.

Cup Series Notes:

Mexico City is the ﬁrst NASCAR Cup Series point-paying race held outside of the United States. The Cup Series raced in Toronto in July 1958 and Lee Petty won the race. It was also where Richard Petty made his Cup Series debut.

The top Cup Series drivers at new tracks include Chase Elliott who has won three, Ryan Blaney (two) and Joey Logano (two). These three drivers have won seven of the last 11 Cup Series point-paying races hosted at new tracks.

11 races remain in the regular season and four of them are on road courses.

Hendrick Motorsports is the most dominant team at road courses in the Next Gen era. They have won at eight diﬀerent road courses, more than any other team in Cup history.

Chase Elliott leads all active Cup Series drivers with seven road course wins.

Xfinity Series Notes:

This weekend will be the fifth Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The Xfinity series last competed there in 2008.

Both Denny Hamlin and Juan Pablo Montoya earned their first career Xfinity Series win at Mexico City.

NASCAR added an International Provisional for this year’s Xfinity Series race at Mexico City. All of the 39 cars can race, but the 39th qualifier won’t be eligible for the prize money, points, or any Playoff benefits.

Daniel Suarez is from Monterrey, Mexico and has previously won three times at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the NASCAR Mexico Series.

Mexico Schedule:

Friday, June 13

11 a.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series Practice and Qualifying – No TV
1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 1 – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
2:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice 1 – CW App
3 p.m.: Cup Series Practice 2 – Prime
3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice 2 – CW App
4:30 p.m.: Mexico Series Ricardo Rodriguez 120 race – YouTube/MRN

Saturday, June 14

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
Noon: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Cup Qualifying: Press Pass
1:45 p.m.: NASCAR Mexico Series Pedro Rodriguez 100 race – YouTube/MRN
4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 – CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $2,151,939
NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 15

3:00 p.m.: Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 race
Prime/Max/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $12,561,250
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
NATAAS SCORES FIRST ROUND WIN, BUILDS CONFIDENCE IN FUNNY CAR DEBUT AT BRISTOL

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NCS and NCTS Photo Collage at Michigan by Tim Jarrold
02:04
Video thumbnail
Hamlin saves enough fuel to win at Michigan International Speedway
01:36
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin executes fuel mileage Cup victory at Michigan
02:53
Video thumbnail
Friesen wins a thrilling triple overtime NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Michigan
01:39

Latest articles

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Mexico City

Official Release -
NASCAR is gearing up for a historic weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series heading south of the border to Mexico City, Mexico, to take on Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Read more

AM Racing | Harrison Burton Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Xfinity Race Preview

Official Release -
AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico for the premier stock car division's first international points race.
Read more

Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Official Release -
Kaulig Racing is set to take on Mexico City, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time since 2008, and the NASCAR Cup Series goes international for the first time in 25 years.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category