DORMAN REVS UP ITS BRAND IN NASCAR AS THE PRIMARY SPONSOR OF HALEY’S NO. 7 CHEVROLET AT POCONO RACEWAY

COLMAR, Pa. (June 12, 2025) – On Sunday, June 22nd, Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will be taking its place on the grid at one of the biggest motorsports events of the year: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

“Our sponsorship with Spire Motorsports is something we put a lot of value in — not just for the exposure, but for what it represents. It’s a connection to a passionate community that shares our love for cars, performance, and problem-solving. Partnering with Spire Motorsports allows us to celebrate that shared spirit and be a part of incredible events like the Pocono race,” said Steve Gisondi, Vice President, Marketing.

The Dorman car will be driven by 26-year-old Justin Haley, who has 234 points after 15 races in the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series Championship standings. Haley is not only a rising star in NASCAR and a key driver for Spire Motorsports — he’s also a strong ambassador for the Dorman brand.

Haley’s car will be emblazoned with Dorman logos over a striking orange and black paint scheme and is the centerpiece of a multi-prong brand marketing campaign directed at fans attending race weekend at Pocono, as well as television and internet audiences around the world.

Director of Marketing Communications Justin Hall noted, “This marks our fifth year partnering with Spire Motorsports and the No. 7 car at Pocono. This race delivers top-tier brand exposure, and we’re excited to be a part of this year’s event with Spire.”

Dorman’s presence at Pocono represents more than just a marketing milestone — it is a celebration of the shared values that unite Dorman, Spire Motorsports, and the NASCAR community. From the garage to the grandstands, Dorman is proud to support a sport that reflects the determination, innovation, and hands-on spirit that defines the brand.

This event marks an exciting step forward as Dorman looks to build on the momentum and continue engaging with the passionate fans and professionals who drive the automotive world ahead. For more information about Pocono Race Weekend visit https://www.poconoraceway.com/

Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com.

The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.

About Dorman …

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements…

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team also fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.