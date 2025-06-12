Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Mexico City

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Sunday, June 15, 2025

2.42-Mile Road Course

3 PM ET

Location: Mexico City

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 16 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 5th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd

No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet

In his 39 career NASCAR Cup Series starts on road courses, Kyle Larson has six victories (two each at Sonoma, Watkins Glen and the Charlotte ROVAL), tying him for fourth on the all-time wins list. He trails only Jeff Gordon (nine), Tony Stewart (eight) and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (seven).

Through the first 15 races of the 2025 season, Larson holds the second-best average finishing position at 11.2. Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron currently leads with an average finish of 10.4.

Larson’s three wins, nine top-five finishes and series-leading 11 top 10s in 2025 mark the best start to a season in his career, with all three totals being personal bests through the first 15 races.

Larson has won two of his last five starts on a road course. His most recent came at the Charlotte ROVAL in October 2024.

With 23 playoff points under his belt, Larson is currently the projected top seed in the 2025 Cup Series playoffs.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 15th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 5th

No. 9 LLumar Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Road Courses Races 15 267 33 Wins 1 14 2 Poles 2 15 5 Top 5 7 61 6 Top 10 9 113 13 Laps Led 768 3,746 259 Stage Wins 7 30 4 Average Finish 10.5 14.9 15.8

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the first time. Chase Elliott has seven Cup victories on road courses, which rank third all-time only behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins) and Tony Stewart (eight). His average finish of 9.0 leads all active drivers (minimum of four starts).

The 29-year-old driver has six top-five finishes in the last 11 road course races, including three in the last five events.

Since the introduction of the Next Gen race car, Elliott leads all drivers in top-five finishes on road courses (nine) and has the third-most top 10s (11). His average finish (10.24), points scored (549) and laps led (147) on serpentine tracks in the Next Gen car all rank second overall.

The 2020 Cup Series champion is the only driver to finish inside the top 20 in all 15 races this season. For the second straight year, he’s completed all but one lap through 15 Cup events. Elliott’s average finish of 11.73 in 2025 ranks fourth.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 28th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 Valvoline Chevrolet

William Byron has sat atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings after 12 of 15 races this season, including a 41-point lead following Sunday’s event at Michigan International Speedway. He has collected 576 points in 2025, the most by any driver after 15 starts in the Next Gen era.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has led laps in 12 Cup events in 2025 – the most races a Hendrick Motorsports driver has led at this point in a season since Jimmie Johnson in 2014. Byron’s 768 laps led this year represent his personal best at the 15-race mark.

In 2025, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet has an average starting position of 8.1 and an average finish of 10.5 – both best in the Cup Series field.

On road courses during the Next Gen era, Byron has two wins (tied for second), six top-five finishes (tied for third) and eight top 10s (tied for eighth). He has collected 513 points on serpentine layouts (sixth overall) and led 137 laps (third). His average finish of 12.94 over 18 Next Gen starts on road courses ranks sixth.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 36th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 13th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Road Courses Races 15 340 36 Wins 0 8 1 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 2 42 7 Top 10 7 103 15 Laps Led 110 1,478 19 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 20.3 19.4 15.3

Alex Bowman has been steady on road courses in the Next Gen era, scoring five top-10 finishes in the last nine road races. His most recent NASCAR Cup Series win came in July 2024 at the Chicago Street Race. In March, he finished ninth at Circuit of The Americas, the first road course on the 2025 schedule.

Bowman is set to compete in Sunday’s inaugural Cup race in Mexico City after being evaluated this week for back pain following a hard crash at Michigan. As a precaution, Hendrick Motorsports will have Anthony Alfredo on site in a backup capacity. Alfredo is entered in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and has prepared extensively for the road course as the organization’s primary simulator driver.

Through 15 races in 2025, Bowman has two pole positions, making him one of only three drivers with multiple poles this season.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Road Courses Races 15 1,396 103 Wins 4 316* 31* Poles 5** 258* 27* Top 5 21* 1,300* 99* Top 10 34* 2,221* 163* Laps Led 1,824* 84,136* 2,430* Stage Wins 15* 130 16



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

Through 15 races in 2025, Hendrick Motorsports enters Mexico City leading all NASCAR Cup Series organizations in laps led, top-five finishes, top 10s, stage wins and average finish. The team has led 43% of all laps raced this season.

A Hendrick Motorsports driver has led the regular-season standings following 13 straight races, with William Byron on top for 12 of them.

Hendrick Motorsports has finished in the top five in every Cup event this season, the only team to do so. Dating to last year, the organization has posted at least one top-five finish in 23 consecutive races, matching its second-longest streak ever.

With Kyle Larson’s fifth-place performance Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports reached 1,300 top-five finishes. The organization also extended its streak of races with at least one lap led to 30, the longest active run in the Cup Series.

The team’s engines have powered 13 pole positions and 13 race wins across all NASCAR national series in 2025, including four points-paying Cup victories and one in the exhibition Clash.

On road courses in the Next Gen era, Hendrick Motorsports leads all teams in poles, wins, top-five results, top 10s, laps led and average finish. It has won five of the last eight road races.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on going to Mexico City for a NASCAR Cup Series race: “I really love the idea of going to Mexico City and bringing the Cup Series to another country and I know we have a lot of Mexican race fans but it’s probably hard for them to come to a race. So, bringing our sport to them is going to be great. Having Daniel Suarez as a part of the Cup Series, too, I think is huge for the event. So, yeah, I think it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere. I watch the Formula One race (in Mexico City), and you see football events or soccer events and those fans are just incredible. They’re very passionate. I hope they bring that passion to the race and we can put on a good show and hopefully get to come back more and more and maybe potentially travel to other countries.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on NASCAR heading to Mexico City: “(NASCAR has) been willing to try some things and not all of them have worked, and I think that’s OK. But some of them have been really great ideas, and I think leaving the country is probably a pretty good one in the long-term scheme of the growth of the sport and the type of audience we can reach. We’ll kind of see how it goes, obviously, the logistics of doing that versus going to Europe or something along those lines would be totally different. I think it’s a good way to kind of dip your toes in the water and see what it’s like from a travel perspective. I think the race track is kind of tried and true and it’ll be a good show.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Sunday’s race in Mexico: “I’m excited to get to the track and see what it’s like. I was in the Chevy simulator to get ready for it, and hopefully that means we can get up to speed pretty quickly Friday in practice. Our road course program is strong so that gives me some confidence.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on the Cup Series going to Mexico for the first time: “I’m really looking forward to racing in Mexico this weekend. It’s always special to bring our sport to new places and feel the excitement from fans who don’t always get to see us race in person. Our No. 48 Ally Chevy team has had speed, but we haven’t had the results to show for it lately. We’re ready to turn our luck around and put together a strong race from start to finish.”