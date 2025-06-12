How to choose safety footwear in the UAE: a guide for construction and manufacturing workers

The hot climate, intense physical activity, dust, and risk of injury all make choosing work footwear in the UAE a task of strategic importance, especially for construction and manufacturing workers, where safety and comfort affect not only productivity but also health. An unsuitable pair can result in burns, blisters, or injuries. This means that you need to choose wisely.

The importance of materials: what’s suitable for the UAE climate

Not all shoes certified as safety shoes are equally suitable for the deserts and production sites of the Middle East. What matters here is not just the standard, but the adaptation to the temperature and environment.

For the upper of the shoe will be suitable:

Microfiber with ventilation inserts – lightweight, tear-resistant.

Mesh textile – allows natural air circulation.

Perforated nubuck – an option for moderate conditions.

For the sole – basic qualities, these are:

PU or EVA – lightweight and elastic, do not overheat.

Heat resistant up to 300°C (HRO marking).

SRC anti-slip – especially important when working with oil, water or sand.

Protection you can rely on

In a construction or workshop environment, the slightest deviation from the norm can lead to injury. That’s why every pair of shoes must provide:

Composite underfoot – lightweight, does not heat up, does not conduct current.

Anti-puncture insole – made of Kevlar or textile, protects against nails and rebar.

Reinforced butt – locks the foot in place and prevents sprains.

Cushioning insole – reduces stress on the spine and joints.

Additionally, in conditions of high humidity and heat, a moisture-wicking lining that does not retain sweat and does not cause chafing is essential.

How to choose the right size

A common mistake is to take shoes “to fit”. In the heat, the foot swells, and a tight pair can chafe to the point of bleeding. The right approach:

Try on shoes in the evening.

Leave a 5-7 mm margin in the toe.

Make sure the foot does not chatter and the heel is securely locked in place.

Prefer models with interchangeable insoles – this will add personalized comfort.

Longevity starts with care

Even the most reliable pair will last less than it should if care is not taken. This is especially true in the UAE, where dust, salt and sweat can quickly deteriorate materials.

What’s important:

Dry your shoes after every change (in the shade).

Use disinfectant sprays.

Clean the surface regularly with a soft brush.

Replace the insoles every 2-3 months.

With this approach, a quality shoe will last 12-18 months of active use.

Work shoes are not a small thing. They are the foundation of your safety. And in the UAE, that foundation should be heat-resistant, durable and thoughtfully designed. Choose wisely, work in comfort.