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Indiana Pacers Guard Andrew Nembhard in Fastest Seat at Sonsio GP

By Official Release
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NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race on IMS Road Course Kicks Off Epic Month of May

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 6, 2026) – Andrew Nembhard, point guard for the Indiana Pacers, will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 9.

Nembhard was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the 31st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He has completed four seasons with the Pacers and has proved to be one of the NBA’s best and most versatile defensive players.

Providing some of the most memorable moments in Pacers’ postseason history, Nembhard is known for hitting key shots during Indiana’s deep playoff runs over the past three seasons. He signed a contract extension to stay in Indiana in 2024 and helped lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the second time in team history in June 2025. Nembhard averaged career highs this season with 16.9 points and 7.7 assists per game and will be a key returning member of the Pacers’ core for the 2026-27 season.

He joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to the green flag in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by the likes of Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Rudy Pankow. Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton has been in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the very same race.

Coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix begins at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX. All INDYCAR programming also streams live on FOX One.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. The full schedule is available here.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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