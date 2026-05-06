TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 05.06.26

This Week in Motorsports: May 4 – 10, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/NCTS/ARCA: Watkins Glen International – May 8-10

PLANO, Texas (May 6, 2026) – NASCAR’s three national series, plus the ARCA Menards Series, head to Upstate New York and Watkins Glen International for three days of road course racing at one of the nation’s premier circuits.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTSS

Reddick, Hamlin continue to lead points … After Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, where they both earned top-five finishes, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin continue atop the Cup Series points standings entering this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Reddick has been the points leader from the jump this season with his five-win historic start and currently holds a 109-point lead over Hamlin after finishing fourth on Sunday. Hamlin, who finished second at Texas, has one win, five top-fives and seven top-10s this season.

Bell eager to continue road course success … Christopher Bell has become one of the premier road course drivers in the Cup Series, as he looks to continue a strong finishing streak this weekend. The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver has finished inside the top-five in the last four road course races, dating back to Sonoma Raceway last year, which includes a third-place result at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in March. At Watkins Glen International, Bell has four top-10s in five career starts entering the weekend.

Briscoe, Reddick return to favorable Watkins Glen … Chase Briscoe and Reddick have garnered success at Watkins Glen over the course of their Cup Series careers. Briscoe has three top-10s in five career starts around the New York road course, including two consecutive entering this weekend. Reddick has four top-10s in five career starts and returns to Watkins Glen after a ninth-place result last year.

Crews continues strong series debut … Brent Crews is making a strong impression after eight races in his young O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career. The 18-year-old Toyota Development Driver has recorded four top-fives and six top-10s, including four straight top-fives after finishing fourth at Texas last weekend. Crews debuts in the O’Reilly Series at Watkins Glen this weekend, but has raced there before, as he ran the Truck and ARCA races there last fall. He will also take part in the Truck Series race this weekend, piloting the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage.

Burton hopes for another strong Watkins Glen run … In just two starts in the O’Reilly Series at Watkins Glen, Harrison Burton has earned top-10s in both races. The Sam Hunt Racing driver came home 10th in last fall’s race, as well as earning a fifth-place result in 2021 when he competed for JGR.

Honeycutt sits atop points … Heading into this weekend at Watkins Glen, Kaden Honeycutt is the new points leader for the Truck Series. The TRICON Garage driver currently leads the standings by 14 points after finishing third at Texas last weekend. Honeycutt has had a strong start to 2026, which includes four top-fives, five top-10s and two pole positions in seven races. He will make his second career start at Watkins Glen this weekend. He’ll also run the ARCA Menards Series race, piloting the No. 17 Toyota Camry for Cook Racing Technologies.

Ruggiero hopes to continue strong road course pace … Gio Ruggiero enters this weekend’s Truck Series race in search of another strong run on a road course. The TRICON Garage driver has three top-five finishes in the past four road course races – a third at the Charlotte ROVAL last fall, third in Watkins Glen last fall and a third at Lime Rock Park last summer. Another such finish this weekend would be the Toyota Development Driver’s fourth top-five of the season. He currently sits fourth in the Truck Series points standings, just 31 points behind his teammate, Honeycutt, for the points lead.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Reaves eager to return to victory lane … In this weekend’s ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen, Max Reaves returns to the cockpit of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for JGR. The 16-year-old is fresh off a dominant win in the East Series last weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds, where he led all 150 laps from pole. This weekend, Reaves makes his debut at Watkins Glen as he seeks his fourth career national series victory.

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