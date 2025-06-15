CHEVROLET NCS: Shane van Gisbergen Caps Off Chevrolet Weekend Sweep in Mexico City

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AUTÓDROMO HERMANOS RODRÍGUEZ

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

JUNE 15, 2025

Shane van Gisbergen Caps Off Chevrolet Weekend Sweep in Mexico City

In a weekend filled with ‘firsts’, it was Shane van Gisbergen and the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team that took the checkered flag in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez. Taking the international stage for the series’ first-ever points-paying race, the 36-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, native took advantage of his mastery on road courses – collecting the pole position, a stage win and a race-high 60 laps led en route to his first victory of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and his second in just 30 career starts in the division.

Van Gisbergen is the fourth different Team Chevy driver to win his way to an early berth into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, with the Trackhouse Racing driver delivering the Bowtie brand its sixth victory in 16 points-paying races thus far this season.

Setting the pace for the NASCAR Cup Series’ international points-paying debut was Van Gisbergen, who earned his first pole win of the season at the Mexico City circuit. Taking the green flag, impending precipitation moved in prior to completely a lap, giving teams the option to move to wet-weather tires. With only seven circuits complete, a spinning Kyle Busch resulted in a calamity-filled corner, collecting a handful of Team Chevy drivers. Among those collected also included Kyle Larson, who was forced to bring his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to the garage for repairs. The damage was too extensive on the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, ultimately ending the team’s day early.

Wet conditions proved no challenge for road course warrior, Van Gisbergen, who quickly took the lead and set sail at the front of the field in the opening laps. Comfortably pacing the field, the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team opted to flip the stage, giving up the lead to hit pit road for a scheduled stop with three laps to go in Stage One.

Running in the second position and closing in on then race leader, Ty Gibbs, in Stage Two, Van Gisbergen inherited the lead when Gibbs came to pit road for a scheduled stop with three laps remaining in Stage Two. Opting for points, crew chief Stephen Doran, kept the No. 88 Chevrolet on track to take the checkered flag and the team’s first stage win of the season.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Shane van Gisbergen

3rd – Chase Elliott

4th – Alex Bowman

5th – Michael McDowell

9th – William Byron

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 16 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

﻿Wins: 6

Poles: 8

Top-Fives: 34

Top 10s: 69

Stage Wins: 16

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Pocono Raceway with The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM on Sunday, June 22, at 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on Amazon Prime Video, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 28th

“I’m proud of everyone in NASCAR for coming together to bring our sport to Mexico City. I just wish our Boot Barn Chevrolet team could have had a better end to the race weekend. We had some positives, such as finishing sixth in Stage 2 to earn stage points. We were just too tight for the majority of the race. Our RCR team kept fighting and put us in position to salvage a solid finish. Unfortunately, I got spun with less than 25 to go and we couldn’t make up any ground in the final stretch. That’s how these races go sometimes. We’ll take it and move on to Pocono.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 37th

The crew tried to make repairs to your car, but this has been a chaotic race, Kyle. What happened when you were spinning?

“Just in the rain, I went down into 11 and got on the brakes pretty hard and everything was fine. Everything was comfortable, it stopped really good, and I thought okay, I can be a little bit more aggressive this time. Getting back into one and went to the 10 marker, if there is a 10 marker, it’s the bridge, and we’ve been going much past the bridge all day on dries and so wet, I figured it’s going to be fine. As soon as I went to the brakes, it was just on ice, and I was sliding, and so about a second and a half or so, I was just trying to figure out which direction to go, and then I was like, I’ve got to turn this thing around backwards because I’m going to nail some people So I hate it for all those that were involved in my mishap there, and hate it for Lucas Oil, and of course, RCR, ECR, the guys, I mean, the car yesterday in qualifying was really good, it felt like we were going to be really sporty in the dry. I hate that the rain came, and now it’s nice and dry, so just have to go fight for more points in another week.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

What a strong final run of the day for Chase Elliott, winds up third. It seemed chaotic from our seat. How was it from behind the wheel?

“The restart was, for sure. And yeah, I felt like we were in a really good spot. I was super excited about having tires and getting ourselves to — we got in front of the No. 54 and I thought, to be honest, that was going to be the race for the win there initially. We got clear of the No. 1 and the No. 42, I think, and started settling in, and I didn’t have anything left. I was kind of cooked after that. I think we just pressed so hard to try to get through traffic that when it got singled out, I didn’t have a lot of pace left. I felt like I gained on him there for a little while, but it was pretty tough to get to that point. We pressed on.

Really proud of our No. 9 LLumar Chevy group for sticking with it. We were kind of up and down all day and finally got going there a few runs from the end. Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) made us a good call to get us on tires. Finally had a restart go halfway decent and got a decent top-three finish out of it.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 13th

“Honestly, I felt like we were going to have a really good car, even the way it felt in the rain. It’s easy to say that, but I really thought the car had a lot of speed. For as destroyed as it was, we still had decent speed and it drove well on wet and dry tires. I definitely think we could have ran top five all day, but unfortunately, we’ll never know. Just proud of the guys; from the way we started this weekend, we kept fighting and making it better. We had something there to be competitive and have a really good run. Our 16 group did everything they could to keep me out there and I’m never going to quit on them. just absolutely frustrating day, but proud of the effort for days like this, just keep fighting.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 9th

“Today was hard fought for sure. We started behind where we would want to be but we were able to use strategy and make adjustments that got us good track position. I’m really proud of our Valvoline team’s effort to turn things around today. We’ll take the top 10 and head to Pocono.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

“It feels good to get this No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team a run that they deserve. We’ve had a lot of fast race cars and just had days that haven’t gone our way. We’ve had issues and there’s been times that I’ve crashed the car, so to get them a good run after everything this week and how hard they’ve had to work is great. Just really appreciate all of their support and glad we could get a top-five finish.”

There’s a lot of road courses coming up. Do you feel like you can contend for a win?

“Yeah, I feel like road course racing has become a strong suit for the No. 48 team. I feel like the strategy that we’ve had has been great. Going to slicks there pretty early and getting back positions that way, we’ve done that a couple of times and it makes my job easy from there. So yeah, I think we have a shot at a win. Really, going to Pocono, we have a shot there too. We ran second or third there last year. Just excited to get things pointed in the right direction.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“Overall, it was a great day for the No. 71 B’laster Chevrolet team. We’re bummed out. Our Chevrolet was fast. I felt like our strategy was going to work out there. We were just a few laps away from it working out, but unfortunately the caution came out. It happens… you can’t plan for everything. But I feel like we did a great job of coming back up through the field from restarting 15th there in the last stage. Proud of the effort and proud of the speed. We needed a little bit more, but it’s something to build on. If we keep building here at Spire Motorsports, we’ll get a win. It’s good to be bummed with a top-five finish. I felt like we had more today and hopefully we’ll get a chance to prove that when we get to the upcoming road courses. Mexico City was a lot of fun. It was a cool weekend and a cool race track.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

You faced so much adversity this entire weekend. Travel issues, not feeling well before the race and then the rain. What was the biggest challenge you face?

“You listed them all man. What a week. I have really enjoyed myself here. I felt pretty rubbish today. Thank you to Safety Culture, Trackhouse, Chevy and these guys right here. I think the 54 was close, but that last stint, what a pleasure to just be ripping lap after lap and to watch them all get smaller in the mirror. Unreal.”

Was this maybe the best race car you have ever sat in?

“It’s certainly up there. I have been privileged to have some great ones in my time, but when I go slower, I just lose my concentration, so I was just trying to stay in a rhythm and a routine. Josh (Williams, spotter) and Stephen (Doran, crew chief) were doing a great job of keeping me calm and focused.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 19th

How satisfied are you with NASCAR coming to Mexico and every part that you had in it?

“That was the highlight of my weekend. NASCAR coming here to Mexico, I think we all had an amazing time, not just on-track, but also off-track. I think we were in the fight… we were in the hunt. We had a top-five, top-10 No. 99 Telcel Chevrolet. There were a lot of different strategies out there and, unfortunately, ours just didn’t work out. It’s nobody’s fault, it just wasn’t meant to be today.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.