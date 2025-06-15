TEAM PENSKE POWERS TO FRONT-ROW QUALIFYING SWEEP FOR BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

Will Power earns fifth career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and 71st of his career.

Scott McLaughlin qualifies second to give Team Penske front-row sweep for Sunday night’s primetime Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race.

INDYCAR Video News Feed qualifying recap available to media for download here.

MADISON, Ill. (June 14, 2025) – Will Power collected his record fifth career pole at World Wide Technology Raceway and Team Penske secured a front-row sweep during Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

Power posted a two-lap average speed of 180.329 miles per hour (49.9088 seconds) on the 1.25-mile oval to secure his first pole of the season and record-extending 71st of his career. It also was his first pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway since 2022, with his others coming in 2017, ‘20 and ‘21.

“I sent it a lot,” said Power, who won this event in 2018. “I knew you would have to. You’d have to drive it flat in (Turns) 3 and 4. I wasn’t quite flat, but I was very, very close.

“Cool, man. It’s been a while since I’ve had a pole, so really, really excited. Hopefully we can execute in the race. Man, it would be awesome to get a win here.”

Power will lead the 27-car field to the green flag for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in the first-ever scheduled primetime NTT INDY SERIES race to be held on a Sunday night (7 p.m. CT, TV: FOX, Radio: INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM). It also will be the first scheduled evening race at World Wide Technology Raceway since 2019.

Scott McLaughlin fell just 0.1515 of a second shy of Power but his two-lap qualifying effort of 179.783 mph (50.0603 secs.) gave him his third front-row start of the season.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward (179.190 mph / 50.2261 secs.) qualified third for his third top-three start of the season. AJ Foyt Racing’s David Malukas (179.079 mph / 50.2572 secs.) earned his third consecutive top-seven start by qualifying fourth.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, the defending race winner who has won four of the last five at WWTR, qualified a season-best fifth with a two-lap average of 178.910 mph (50.3046 secs.). The group gave Chevrolet a sweep of the top-five qualifying positions.

In INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying, championship points leader Dennis Hauger continued to impress as the rookie won the pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway in his oval debut. Andretti Global’s Hauger had a two-lap average speed of 166.162 mph for his fourth pole of the season. “First time on an oval, and we got the pole,” said Hauger, who has won four of the first five races this season. “Super happy about that. Didn’t really know what to expect, but we got up to speed in practice, and we really made improvements for qualifying. Looking forward to seeing how we get on tomorrow. It’s going to be a bit of a different game.” Joining Hauger on the front row is HMD Motorsports driver Caio Collet, whose two-lap average was 165.735 mph. The 75-lap race begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday (TV: FS1, Radio: INDYCAR Radio Network).