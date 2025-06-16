NASCAR Cup PR

Berry Finishes 26th in the Viva Mexico 250

Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team had an up-and-down day in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and came away with a 26th-place finish.

Berry started the 100-lap race over the 2.429-mile, 15-turn course from 13th place. The race was less than a lap old when the caution flag flew for rain. Berry, like most of the other drivers in the field, made a pit stop and the DEX Imaging crew replaced his slick tires with a set of treaded rain tires.

He returned to the track for a run in the rain spent most of the first 20-lap Stage running inside the top 20 before ending that segment in 14th place. Berry continued to run in the top 20 for most of Stage Two before making a green-flag pit stop with 13 laps remaining in the Stage. The stop dropped him to 28th and that’s where he finished the Stage.

In the third and final segment of the race he worked his way into the top 10 during a round of green flag pit stops, then dropped to 25th when he made his stop. Berry was running 22nd on Lap 42 when Austin Dillon came to a stop ahead of him, blocking the track. Berry stopped to avoid a collision but the lost time dropped him to 30th in the running order with 27 laps to go.

He regained three of the lost spots before making his final pit stop with 16 laps remaining. He returned to the track in 30th place and gained four positions over the final laps to take the checkered flag in 26th place.

Berry and the team will return to action next week for the the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

About DEX Imaging
DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEXsells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:
Reducing Operating Costs
Reducing Paper Consumption
Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

