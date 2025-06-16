Marcus Armstrong Scores Meyer Shank Racing’s 10th Top 10 of 2025 INDYCAR Season

NTT IndyCar
Madison, IL (15 June 2025) – Continuing its most consistent and productive season since joining the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) matched a team record with its 10th top-10 finish of the season, a milestone achieved by the Ohio-based team despite not yet reaching the halfway point of the current INDYCAR campaign.

MSR kept moving forward in Sunday’s night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 as Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Spectrum Honda) started sixth and never strayed much further from that spot, posting a solid ninth-place result. The New Zealand-born driver solidified his spot in the top 10 in the provisional championship points after posting his fourth top-10 result of the year, using a strong charge on the Lap 208 restart to cement his finishing position on the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway oval.

After starting seventh, Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 SiriusXM Honda) was running in the top 10 through his first first fuel stint. Unfortunately, the Swede’s day took a downturn after his first stop as he was penalized for an unsafe release – a violation that would end up costing Rosenqvist a stop-and-go penalty that left him a lap down to the leaders.

Undaunted, Rosenqvist fought hard and used a late-race caution to get his lap back, then made a second late stop during that same caution to top off his fuel load in the hopes of eliminating a pit stop. The move nearly paid off as Rosenqvist climbed to front of the grid as the leaders. But the fuel load dried out a little earlier than hoped, forcing the Swedish driver to pit with six laps to run and settle for a 16th-place finish.

MSR’s strong season continues as Armstrong’s fourth top-10 result partners with five from Rosenqvist and one from Helio Castroneves to give the team its 10th top 10 finish of the season. The total equals MSR’s high-water mark set in 2022, its first year as a full-time, two-car INDYCAR team.

MSR won’t have a lot of time for reflection as the series heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin for next weekend’s XPEL Grand Prix of Road America which begins Friday June 20th. The starting grid will be determined by Saturday’s 2:30pm ET qualifying session (FS1), setting the stage for Sunday’s 55-lap race beginning at 1:30pm ET SiriusXM Radio will also carry live coverage of all sessions on INDYCAR Radio, XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: Hard fought P9. A lot of work, but kind of fun out there. We didn’t get lucky on the last strategy call, but managed to pass a lot of cars at the end. Happy with the Top 10 for sure.

Felix Rosenqvist: Early on, I had a stop and go penalty for an unsafe release that we need to understand better. Kind of ruined our race. We were two laps down, got back to the lead lap, but we just ran out of time. It was a hard fought 16th.

